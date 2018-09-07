From IPA Palooza to NY Fall Beer Fest, Buffalo Beer Week's schedule highlights

The Buffalo-Niagara Brewers Association's annual celebration of all things beer, Buffalo Beer Week, runs from Sept. 14 to 23. This year's theme is education, including an emphasis on the value of the local nature of the beverage. It will feature dozens of events, presentations and craft beers brewed specially for the occasion.

Here are some highlights of the scheduled activities:

Opening gala: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14, Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca St., Larkinville. $20 at the door gets you a Buffalo Beer Week tasting glass, samples, live music and food trucks.

Pizza Plant IPA Palooza: Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Pizza Plant Canalside, Marriott Hotel, 125 Main St. Local brewery IPAs are the stars; pay per pint.

Buffalo Brewed: 6 p.m. Sept. 15 to 1 a.m., Imagine Event Center, 71 Military Road, Black Rock. Buffalo beer meets Buffalo bands, featuring local breweries and the Americana sounds of PA Line and Black Canyon Lights. $10 entry; first 75 get a free first pint.

Brewers Tailgate: Before 1 p.m. Sept. 16 Bills-Chargers home opener, 716 Food and Sport, 7 Scott St. Meet Buffalo brewers as they take over the taps.

Complimentary beer sampling: Business hours Sept. 17, Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing, 8398 Route 20, Westfield. Limit of six tastings.

Food Truck Tuesday: 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18, Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca St., Larkinville.

Oktoberfest: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18, Lafayette Brewing Company, Hotel @ Lafayette, 391 Washington St.

585 Tap Takeover: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19, Buffalo Brewpub, 6861 Transit Road, Amherst. Taste beers from Rochester breweries including CB Craft, Rohrbach, Three Heads, and Triphammer Bierwerks. Pay per pint.

Buffalo Beer Mob: Citywide local tap takeovers from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20, at eight beer bars and breweries across Erie County, including both Pizza Plants, Aurora Brew Works, Hamm & Fattey’s, Blackbird Cider Hall, Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Rusty Nickel Brewing and Schnitzel and Co.

Girls, Girls, Girls!: This single-batch Belgian Tripel beer release, part of the WNY FemAle Batch No. 5 series made by female brewers, starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Rusty Nickel Brewing Company, 4350 Seneca St., West Seneca.

IPA Grand Finale Weekend: 3 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21, noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 22, Murphy Brown's Craft Beer Empourium, 9500 Main St., Clarence. $5 pints of five IPAs on tap.

New York Fall Beer Fest: 6 to 11:50 p.m. Sept. 21, Woodcock Brothers Brewery, 638 Lake St., Wilson.

Ballpark Brew Bash: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21, Coca-Cola Field. Beer tastings from more than 50 breweries near and far. Tickets cost $45 and can be purchased online at ballparkbrewbash.com, all Consumer’s Beverages locations and the Buffalo Bisons ticket office.

Oktoberfest: Brickyard/West Shore collaborative New England style-IPA Das Blep can release – think tropical fruit meets white wine – and Oktoberfest beer releases highlight festivities from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St., Lewiston; and 1 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22 at West Shore Brewing Company, 10995 Main St., Clarence; West Shore events will include a slow roll bike ride from 2 to 4 p.m.

Borderland Music and Arts Festival: Music and arts festival with craft beer, culture, artisans and food, Sept. 22 and 23, Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora. Featuring the Revivalists and Sam Roberts Band on Sept. 22, John Oates & the Good Road Band on Sept. 23.

Gates open at 11 a.m. both days. Ticket prices vary; to buy them and for more info, visit borderlandfestival.com.

[Read more: Borderland announces its inaugural music lineup]

Happy Ending taproom brunches: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at brewery taprooms that include 42 North, Brickyard, Buffalo RiverWorks, Community Beer Works, Four Mile, Lafayette, Lilly Belle Meads (Beatles singalong), New York Beer Project, and Thin Man.

Malt Madness home brew competition: 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 23, Rusty Nickel Brewing Company, 4350 Seneca St., West Seneca.

See more events at buffalobeerweek.com.

[Read more: The origins of Buffalo Beer Week, from 2017]

Email: sscanlon@buffnews.com