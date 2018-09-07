BRENDEL, Bernice A. (Myers)

BRENDEL - Bernice A.

(nee Myers)

Age 79, of Buffalo, NY, September 5, 2018; loving mother of Carolyn (Kenneth) Nye, Norman Lombardo, Bruce (Denise) Lombardo, Jeffery Lombardo, Clifford Lombardo, Josephine (Harry) Smeal and the late John "Jack" Lombardo; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 AM in St. Paul's Church, Delaware and Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Bernice to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com