BOJE, Carol Anne (Bell)

BOJE - Carol Anne (nee Bell)

Age 80, of North Tonawanda, NY, suddenly, Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Norman L. Boje; loving mother of David (Kimberly) Boje, Douglas (Kathleen) Boje, and the late Daniel Boje; mother-in-law of Gretchen (late Daniel) Boje; grandmother of Jonathan, Kelly, Sarah, Patrick, Zachary, and Anna; great-grandmother of Allison; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (Between Morgan and Broad Sts.), City of Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 8, at 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. in North Tonawanda. Friends invited. Please assemble at the church. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com