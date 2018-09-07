[BN] Blitz newsletter: The Bills still haven't settled on their second starting cornerback

The Bills believe they have a star in the making in second-year cornerback Tre'Davious White. Finding a corner to play on the other side of the field hasn't been so easy.

The Bills are just days away from the season opener but still haven't settled on their second starting cornerback, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier told reporters Thursday.

“Sunday is approaching pretty quickly, so we’re going to have to make a decision here pretty soon,” Frazier said, “but we’ve got another practice, so we’ll go through another day of evaluation and make a decision probably Friday or Saturday on who’s available and who’s starting.”

Vontae Davis was assumed to be the second starter when the Bills signed him in the offseason. But the former Pro Bowler wasn't able to separate himself from Phillip Gaines during training camp.

Bills-Ravens Scouting Report: On passing plays this preseason, Nathan Peterman released the ball just as quickly as Tom Brady, holding it for an average of 2.29 seconds. Being decisive with the football will be important Sunday. "Getting the ball out quick will be critical, because there are big-time concerns about the offensive line’s ability to pass protect," Jay Skurski wrote.

Trent Murphy "getting a little more freedom every day" in return from injury: Despite missing most of the preseason with a groin injury, defensive end Trent Murphy was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, setting himself up for a shot to play Sunday.

Bills' final preseason odds aren't promising: The Bills were the biggest longshots to win the Super Bowl in the final preseason odds released before Thursday night's NFL opener.

Tracking Bills' massive roster turnover since 2016: Remember the Rex Ryan Bills? What a time. Mark Gaughan tracked down where each player and coach is now.

Get to know Star Lotulelei: Shaq Lawson is the jokster of the defensive line, but the notoriously quiet Lotulelei has a funny side underneath his typical reserved nature. "It was just the way I was taught growing up," Lotulelei said. "I've never been a real loud guy. Growing up, not only from my parents but from cousins, I've always learned not to be loud. You don't have to be loud to be heard. And you don't always have to be heard."

Picks: The Bills are 7.5-point underdogs for the season opener at Baltimore. Here are the News' staff picks, as well as an opinion from Las Vegas. I'm not big on Joe Flacco but I'd take the Ravens here.

Transcript: Hear from offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on the QBs and offensive line concerns.

