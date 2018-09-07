Share this article

Antique boats will be displayed Saturday on Grand Island

More than 70 classic and antique boats will be displayed Saturday as the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society holds its annual boat show at the Buffalo Launch Club.
The show will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the launch club facilities at 503 E. River Road on Grand Island. Admission is free but there is a $10 parking fee.
In addition to classic wooden and fiberglass boats, there will be displays of model boats and remote control boats.
Antique boat expert Jim Holler will be a guest speaker and presenter throughout the day, describing the engineering and manufacture of classic wooden boats.
