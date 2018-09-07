Antique boats will be displayed Saturday on Grand Island

More than 70 classic and antique boats will be displayed Saturday as the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society holds its annual boat show at the Buffalo Launch Club.

The show will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the launch club facilities at 503 E. River Road on Grand Island. Admission is free but there is a $10 parking fee.

In addition to classic wooden and fiberglass boats, there will be displays of model boats and remote control boats.

Antique boat expert Jim Holler will be a guest speaker and presenter throughout the day, describing the engineering and manufacture of classic wooden boats.