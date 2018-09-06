Young skunk chasing ice cream treat is rescued by DEC

Ice cream never stinks, unless you were near Utica late last month.

State Environmental Conservation Officer Jeff Hull can attest to that.

Hull was called to a Utica Hampton Inn where a juvenile skunk was reported to have been found with its head stuck inside an ice cream cup, the DEC reported Wednesday.

The DEC said the animal was running in circles in the Hampton Inn parking lot with the cup lodged on its head.

"(Officer Hull) asked the large crowd of guests that had formed to step back as he placed a towel over the skunk and slowly removed the cup and plastic lid from its head," the DEC stated.

After being freed, the skunk sprayed and then fled the scene unharmed, DEC officials said.