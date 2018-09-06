Wyoming County International Speedway bucking the trend

As Wyoming County International Speedway has reached the conclusion of its regular season and now prepares for its biggest event of the year, the postseason “Shootout at the Bullring,” WCIS promoter Jim J. Majchrzak took the time to access his track’s 2018 season.

The Majchrzak family has owned and promoted the small one-third mile asphalt oval located in Perry for the past 21 years. In an era in which car counts at many local tracks are trending downward, WCIS has seen an increase in numbers.

“We had a big milestone this year,” Majchrzak said. “We completed paying the track off. That was the biggest and best thing that occurred. The second thing is the last three years we’ve been increasing our average car count in our premier division, the SST Modifieds. They had more cars than any other division here. We averaged easily at least 20 SST Modifieds per week.

“I think there was only one or two times that we were down to 18 or 19 cars, but otherwise we were up between 20 and 24 on a weekly basis.”

A total of 26 came to race in the SST Modified Labor Day 100 last Saturday.

“We have very few SST Modified drivers who come from the area immediately around our track,” Majchrzak said.

“Most people travel in to race here, but we don’t share most of those people with any other tracks. In other words, most of the cars, in order to make those numbers, we don’t see a lot of crossover numbers from other tracks.”

Other than a few drivers who also run the Race of Champions Tour and some from Pennsylvania, most of the cars come from Central and Western New York.

“The nice thing is the cars that are coming to race here are not just coming here because they’re off at their home tracks,” he said. “They’re coming to us because they want us to be their home track.

“I really don’t know why we’ve had this increase. I try to keep consistent. That’s one thing. We try to keep it fair, which is what everybody strives for. I don’t put a lot of pressure on things. I try to give a benefit of the doubt to the driver. We have a lot of female drivers spread throughout all our classes. I think it’s just a little bit more of a relaxed atmosphere here. I think most of the people help each other.

“I think that’s what it comes down to because I haven’t been really able to pinpoint any specific thing. We’ll just keep on doing what were doing.”

The other weekly WCIS classes have also enjoyed a car count increase.

“Our support classes, our Super Stock division, has actually had the biggest jump this year with an average of 14 to 15 per week “ Majchrzak said. “That’s up from five or six cars in the past. They’re all very competitive too, often all finishing the race on the same straightaway. Because of that we’re already getting people calling us asking about what the rules are for next year. Because our car counts are up, I believe more people are looking our way to go racing again.”

He said he expects the 4-Cylinder division to see another increase next year.

As far as event attendance was concerned in 2018, Majchrzak says it is still a work in progress with only partially filled grandstands the order of the day.

“Put it this way,” Majchrzak said. “At this point, if you want to come to Wyoming County, we’ll always have an open seat for you.”

WCIS will conclude its year Oct. 12-13 with the “Shootout at the Bullring” event. The WCIS Super Stock 50 on Oct. 12 and the Jim Pierce Memorial SST Modified 100 on Oct. 13 are the featured races. The American Modified 100, orginally set for Oct. 14 has been canceled. American Racer has made a “corporate decision” not to provide the purse money.

Champions crowned

Local champions crowned this past weekend were:

• Ransomville Speedway: Erick Rudolph, 358 Modifieds; Brett Senek, Sportsman; Pete Stefanski, Street Stocks.

• Genesee Speedway: J. J. Mazur, Crate Late Models; Kyle Inman, Sportsman; Dave DuBois, 360 Late Models; Dennis Cummings, Street Stocks; Dante Mancuso, Mini Stocks; Bailey Logsdon, Bandits.

• Stateline: Ryan Scott, Super Late Models; Darrell Bossard, RUSH Crate Late Models; Dennis Lunger, Outlaw E-Mod and RUSH Pro Mod; John Boardman, Pro Stock; Dylan Greene, Challengers.

• Merrittville: Mat Williamson, 358 Modifieds; Brent Begolo, Sportsman and Mod Lites; Rob Murray, Hoosier Stocks; John Couture, V6; Cole Hardy, 4-Cylinders.

• WCIS: Ricky Knapp, SST Modifieds; Zach Myers, Super Stocks; Kathie Ricketson, 4-Cylinders; Andy Cocilova, 6-Cylinders.