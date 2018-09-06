Share this article

WNY leaders for passing yards in a single high school game

Airing it out

Here’s the top 10 list for most passing yards in a single game in Western New York high school football history.

Name Opponent     Total  Year

Jake Sisson (Jamestown) vs. Kenmore West  508     2013

Joe Licata (Williamsville South) vs. Will North           492     2009

Jake Ritts (St. Francis) vs. McDowell (Pa.)       485     2018

Jerry Hickson (Cheektowaga) vs. Lake Shore  455     1980

Jake Sisson (Jamestown) vs. Orchard Park      444     2013

Chad Kelly (St. Joe’s) vs. Wilson (Ont.) 438     2011

George Kline (St. Francis) vs. Nichols    437     1981

Jim Harkins (Nichols) vs. Detroit Cranbrook    420     1970

Aaron Chase (Starpoint) vs. Grand Island        419     2018

Jim Harkins (Nichols) vs. Kiski Prep (Pa.)         418     2018

Note: Sisson passed for 400 yards or more in a game four times in 2013

