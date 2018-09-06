WNY leaders for passing yards in a single high school game
Airing it out
Here’s the top 10 list for most passing yards in a single game in Western New York high school football history.
Name Opponent Total Year
Jake Sisson (Jamestown) vs. Kenmore West 508 2013
Joe Licata (Williamsville South) vs. Will North 492 2009
Jake Ritts (St. Francis) vs. McDowell (Pa.) 485 2018
Jerry Hickson (Cheektowaga) vs. Lake Shore 455 1980
Jake Sisson (Jamestown) vs. Orchard Park 444 2013
Chad Kelly (St. Joe’s) vs. Wilson (Ont.) 438 2011
George Kline (St. Francis) vs. Nichols 437 1981
Jim Harkins (Nichols) vs. Detroit Cranbrook 420 1970
Aaron Chase (Starpoint) vs. Grand Island 419 2018
Jim Harkins (Nichols) vs. Kiski Prep (Pa.) 418 2018
Note: Sisson passed for 400 yards or more in a game four times in 2013
Share this article