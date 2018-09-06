WNY leaders for passing yards in a single high school game

Airing it out

Here’s the top 10 list for most passing yards in a single game in Western New York high school football history.

Name Opponent Total Year

Jake Sisson (Jamestown) vs. Kenmore West 508 2013

Joe Licata (Williamsville South) vs. Will North 492 2009

Jake Ritts (St. Francis) vs. McDowell (Pa.) 485 2018

Jerry Hickson (Cheektowaga) vs. Lake Shore 455 1980

Jake Sisson (Jamestown) vs. Orchard Park 444 2013

Chad Kelly (St. Joe’s) vs. Wilson (Ont.) 438 2011

George Kline (St. Francis) vs. Nichols 437 1981

Jim Harkins (Nichols) vs. Detroit Cranbrook 420 1970

Aaron Chase (Starpoint) vs. Grand Island 419 2018

Jim Harkins (Nichols) vs. Kiski Prep (Pa.) 418 2018

Note: Sisson passed for 400 yards or more in a game four times in 2013