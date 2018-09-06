WNY Driver of the Week: Phil Vigneri III

Driver: Phil Vigneri III.

Age: 25.

Hometown: Batavia.

Division: Outlaw Modifieds/Freedom.

Lowdown: The son of veteran Modified driver Phil Vigneri Jr., he drives for his family-operated Vigneri Racing team. Phil III began his career at Bliss Speedway in the Go-Karts at age 11. After competing in Go-Karts for two years, Vigneri left racing to pursue his high school ice hockey career at Notre Dame in Batavia.

After graduating from high school in 2011, Vigneri drove Sportsman class stock cars through 2015, mostly at Ransomville and Genesee Speedway. In 2016, Vigneri joined the 358 Modified ranks at Ransomville and has spent the last two seasons in the Outlaw Modified class at Freedom and is hitting traveling 358 Modified specials.

Accomplishments: During his Go-Kart years, Vigneri was victorious seven times in his rookie season, that in the Novice class. He finished top-five in points at Bliss in his second and final year in Go-Karts in the Junior 2 division. Vigneri's Sportsman career included 13 overall wins highlighted by a GRIT Sportsman Series victory at Five-Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood in 2014. Vigneri won his first career Outlaw Modified race July 27 at Freedom. Earlier this year he also scored his first career 358 Modified triumph, that at Stateline Speedway. Vigneri is the 2016 Ransomville 358 Modified Rookie of the Year.

Sponsors: Wraptile Graphics, Dialed Designs, Victory Oils, Professional Drainage Systems, Sunnyside Cycle, Gavenda Engines.

Favorite food: Sushi.

Favorite music: Rock. John Mayer.

Hobbies: Vigneri plays piano and has an associate's degree in music from Finger Lakes Community College. He still plays adult league hockey.