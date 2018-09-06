Where are they now? Tracking Bills' massive roster turnover since 2016
Just 10 players remain on the Buffalo Bills team from the 2016 roster, built by former general manager Doug Whaley and ex-head coach Rex Ryan.
Just three players from the years 2010 to 2016 who were "drafted by Whaley" while he was GM or the right-hand man to Buddy Nix are still on the team. They are John Miller, Shaq Lawson and Adolphus Washington. Whaley held the GM title for the 2014 to 2016 drafts. Meanwhile, 27 of the 57 players who spent the most time on the 2016 roster are out of the NFL. Here's the rundown:
OFFENSE
QB: Tyrod Taylor
2017: Quarterbacked Bills to a playoff berth.
2018: Starting QB for Cleveland, making $16 million this year.
QB: EJ Manuel
2017: Lost lone start for Oakland as backup to Derek Carr.
2018: Cut by Oakland last week.
QB: Cardale Jones
2017: L.A. Chargers’ No. 3 QB.
2018: Cut by Chargers last week.
RB: LeSean McCoy
2017: Rushed for 1,138 yards for Bills.
2018: Bills’ starting running back.
RB: Mike Gillislee
2017: Played 9 games for New England, gained 383 yards.
2018: Backup running back for New Orleans.
RB: Jonathan Williams
2017: Cut by Bills, spent 6 weeks with New Orleans.
2018: Cut by New Orleans last week.
RB: Reggie Bush
2017: Retired from NFL.
FB: Jerome Felton
2017: Retired from NFL.
WR: Sammy Watkins
2017: Caught 39 passes for 593 yards for L.A. Rams.
2018: Signed $48 million contract with Kansas City.
WR: Robert Woods
2017: Caught 56 passes for 781 yards for L.A. Rams.
2018: Starting WR for L.A. Rams.
WR: Marquise Goodwin
2017: Caught 56 passes for 962 yards for San Francisco.
2018: Starting WR for San Francisco.
WR: Brandon Tate
2017: Played in 13 games for Bills.
2018: Cut by New Orleans last week.
WR: Justin Hunter
2017: Spent season as backup with Pittsburgh.
2018: Backup WR for Pittsburgh.
WR: Walter Powell
2017: Out of football.
2018: Remains a free agent.
WR: Percy Harvin
2017: Retired from NFL.
WR: Greg Salas
2017: Retired from NFL.
TE: Charles Clay
2017: Caught 49 passes for 558 yards for Bills.
2018: Bills starting tight end.
TE: Nick O’Leary
2017: Caught 22 passes for 322 yards for Bills.
2018: Cut by Bills last week.
TE: Logan Thomas
2017: Started 2 games, appeared in 12 for Bills.
2018: Reserve tight end for Bills.
TE: Jim Dray
2017: Spent 1 week on Arizona roster.
2018: Out of football.
LT: Cordy Glenn
2017: Started only 5 games for Bills due to injury.
2018: Traded to Cincinnati, starting at LT for Bengals.
LG: Richie Incognito
2017: Made third straight Pro Bowl for Bills.
2018: Retired from NFL.
C: Eric Wood
2017: Started all 17 games for Bills.
2018: Retired from NFL.
RG: John Miller
2017: Lost starting job after 4 games for Bills.
2018: Starting at RG for Bills.
RT: Jordan Mills
2017: Started all 17 games for Bills.
2018: Starting at RT for Bills.
OL: Cyrus Kouandjio
2017: Played 3 games for Denver.
2018: Cut by Denver last week.
OL: Ryan Groy
2017: Backup for Bills.
2018: Starting center for Bills.
DEFENSE
DL: Kyle Williams
2017: Started all 17 games for Bills.
2018: Starting DT for Bills.
DL: Marcell Dareus
2017: Traded to Jacksonville for 2018 sixth-round pick.
2018: Starting DT for Jaguars.
DL: Leger Douzable
2017: Played 5 games for San Francisco.
2018: Currently a free agent.
DL: Corbin Bryant
2017: Injured in preseason with N.Y. Giants.
2018: Currently a free agent.
DL: Jerel Worthy
2017: Played 5 games for Bills, was released.
2018: Backup DT for Tampa Bay.
DL: Adolphus Washington
2017: Started 16 games for Bills.
2018: Second-team DT for Bills.
OLB: Jerry Hughes
2017: Started 17 games at DE for Bills.
2018: Starting DE for Bills.
ILB: Zach Brown
2017: Started 13 games for Washington.
2018: Signed $24M contract and is starting for Washington.
ILB: Preston Brown
2017: Started 17 games for Bills.
2018: Starting MLB for Bengals.
OLB: Lorenzo Alexander
2017: Started 17 games for Bills.
2017: Starting OLB for Bills.
LB: Shaq Lawson
2017: Started 10 games for Bills.
2018: First- or second-string DE for Bills.
LB: Ramon Humber
2017: Backup LB for Bills.
2018: Backup LB for Bills.
LB: Lerentee McCray
2017: Backup LB for Jacksonville.
2018: Backup DE for Jacksonville.
LB: Brandon Spikes
2017: Out of football.
2018: Remains a free agent.
CB: Stephon Gilmore
2017: Signed $65 million contract with New England, started 16 games.
2017: Starting CB for Patriots.
CB: Ronald Darby
2017: Traded to Philadelphia, started 11 games for Eagles.
2018: Starting CB for Eagles.
CB: Nickell Robey-Coleman
2017: Free-agent signing of L.A. Rams, played slot cornerback.
2018: Top slot corner for L.A. Rams.
CB: Kevon Seymour
2017: Traded to Carolina, backup CB for Panthers.
2018: On injured reserve with Carolina.
CB: Marcus Roberson
2017: Out of football.
2018: Playing for Toronto in CFL.
S: Corey Graham
2017: Played in 17 games as backup safety for Philadelphia
2018: Backup safety for Philadelphia.
S: Aaron Williams
2017: Out of football.
2018: Retired from NFL.
S: Duke Williams
2017: Out of football.
2018: Remains an NFL free agent.
S: Corey White
2017: Out of football.
2018: Remains an NFL free agent.
S: Sergio Brown
2017: Out of football.
2018: Remains an NFL free agent.
S: Jonathan Meeks
2017: Out of football.
2018: Remains an NFL free agent.
S: Robert Blanton
2017: On Bills roster for two games last season.
2018: Remains an NFL free agent.
S: James Ihedigbo
2017: Out of football.
2018: Retired from NFL.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Dan Carpenter
2017: Out of football.
2018: Remains an NFL free agent.
P: Colton Schmidt
2017: Punter for Bills.
2018: Cut by Bills this week.
LS: Garrison Sanborn
2017: Long snapper for Tampa Bay.
2018: Long snapper for Tampa Bay.
(Note: The 57 players listed were those who served the most time on the roster or any player who started a game for the Bills in 2016.)
COACHES
Head coach: Rex Ryan
2018: Out of football but still collecting on five-year, $27.5 million contract.
Assistant head coach: Rob Ryan
2018: Out of football.
Offensive coordinator: Greg Roman
2018: Assistant head coach, Baltimore Ravens.
Offensive coordinator: Anthony Lynn
2018: Head coach, Los Angeles Chargers.
Defensive coordinator: Dennis Thurman
2018: Offensive coordinator, Memphis, in new AAF.
Senior assistant: Chris Palmer
2018: Athletic director, University of New Haven.
QB coach: David Lee
2018: Fired in January as Cleveland QB coach.
WR coach: Sanjay Lal
2018: WR coach, Dallas Cowboys.
OL coach: Aaron Kromer
2018: OL coach, L.A. Rams.
TE coach: Tony Sparano Jr.
2018: Asst. TE coach, Jacksonville Jaguars.
ST coach: Danny Crossman
2018: Bills special teams coach
DL coach: Karl Dunbar
2018: DL coach, Pittsburgh Steelers.
OLB coach: Jason Rebrovich
2018: Asst. DL coach, Jacksonville Jaguars.
LB coach: Bobby April III.
2018: OLB coach, Wisconsin.
DB coach: Tim McDonald
2018: Out of NFL.
Asst DB coach: Ed Reed.
2018: Out of NFL.
Story topics: Bills 2018 season preview/ Brandon Beane/ Rex Ryan/ Sean McDermott/ Tyrod Taylor
Share this article