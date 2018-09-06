Where are they now? Tracking Bills' massive roster turnover since 2016

Just 10 players remain on the Buffalo Bills team from the 2016 roster, built by former general manager Doug Whaley and ex-head coach Rex Ryan.

Just three players from the years 2010 to 2016 who were "drafted by Whaley" while he was GM or the right-hand man to Buddy Nix are still on the team. They are John Miller, Shaq Lawson and Adolphus Washington. Whaley held the GM title for the 2014 to 2016 drafts. Meanwhile, 27 of the 57 players who spent the most time on the 2016 roster are out of the NFL. Here's the rundown:

OFFENSE

QB: Tyrod Taylor

2017: Quarterbacked Bills to a playoff berth.

2018: Starting QB for Cleveland, making $16 million this year.

QB: EJ Manuel

2017: Lost lone start for Oakland as backup to Derek Carr.

2018: Cut by Oakland last week.

QB: Cardale Jones

2017: L.A. Chargers’ No. 3 QB.

2018: Cut by Chargers last week.

RB: LeSean McCoy

2017: Rushed for 1,138 yards for Bills.

2018: Bills’ starting running back.

RB: Mike Gillislee

2017: Played 9 games for New England, gained 383 yards.

2018: Backup running back for New Orleans.

RB: Jonathan Williams

2017: Cut by Bills, spent 6 weeks with New Orleans.

2018: Cut by New Orleans last week.

RB: Reggie Bush

2017: Retired from NFL.

FB: Jerome Felton

2017: Retired from NFL.

WR: Sammy Watkins

2017: Caught 39 passes for 593 yards for L.A. Rams.

2018: Signed $48 million contract with Kansas City.

WR: Robert Woods

2017: Caught 56 passes for 781 yards for L.A. Rams.

2018: Starting WR for L.A. Rams.

WR: Marquise Goodwin

2017: Caught 56 passes for 962 yards for San Francisco.

2018: Starting WR for San Francisco.

WR: Brandon Tate

2017: Played in 13 games for Bills.

2018: Cut by New Orleans last week.

WR: Justin Hunter

2017: Spent season as backup with Pittsburgh.

2018: Backup WR for Pittsburgh.

WR: Walter Powell

2017: Out of football.

2018: Remains a free agent.

WR: Percy Harvin

2017: Retired from NFL.

WR: Greg Salas

2017: Retired from NFL.

TE: Charles Clay

2017: Caught 49 passes for 558 yards for Bills.

2018: Bills starting tight end.

TE: Nick O’Leary

2017: Caught 22 passes for 322 yards for Bills.

2018: Cut by Bills last week.

TE: Logan Thomas

2017: Started 2 games, appeared in 12 for Bills.

2018: Reserve tight end for Bills.

TE: Jim Dray

2017: Spent 1 week on Arizona roster.

2018: Out of football.

LT: Cordy Glenn

2017: Started only 5 games for Bills due to injury.

2018: Traded to Cincinnati, starting at LT for Bengals.

LG: Richie Incognito

2017: Made third straight Pro Bowl for Bills.

2018: Retired from NFL.

C: Eric Wood

2017: Started all 17 games for Bills.

2018: Retired from NFL.

RG: John Miller

2017: Lost starting job after 4 games for Bills.

2018: Starting at RG for Bills.

RT: Jordan Mills

2017: Started all 17 games for Bills.

2018: Starting at RT for Bills.

OL: Cyrus Kouandjio

2017: Played 3 games for Denver.

2018: Cut by Denver last week.

OL: Ryan Groy

2017: Backup for Bills.

2018: Starting center for Bills.

DEFENSE

DL: Kyle Williams

2017: Started all 17 games for Bills.

2018: Starting DT for Bills.

DL: Marcell Dareus

2017: Traded to Jacksonville for 2018 sixth-round pick.

2018: Starting DT for Jaguars.

DL: Leger Douzable

2017: Played 5 games for San Francisco.

2018: Currently a free agent.

DL: Corbin Bryant

2017: Injured in preseason with N.Y. Giants.

2018: Currently a free agent.

DL: Jerel Worthy

2017: Played 5 games for Bills, was released.

2018: Backup DT for Tampa Bay.

DL: Adolphus Washington

2017: Started 16 games for Bills.

2018: Second-team DT for Bills.

OLB: Jerry Hughes

2017: Started 17 games at DE for Bills.

2018: Starting DE for Bills.

ILB: Zach Brown

2017: Started 13 games for Washington.

2018: Signed $24M contract and is starting for Washington.

ILB: Preston Brown

2017: Started 17 games for Bills.

2018: Starting MLB for Bengals.

OLB: Lorenzo Alexander

2017: Started 17 games for Bills.

2017: Starting OLB for Bills.

LB: Shaq Lawson

2017: Started 10 games for Bills.

2018: First- or second-string DE for Bills.

LB: Ramon Humber

2017: Backup LB for Bills.

2018: Backup LB for Bills.

LB: Lerentee McCray

2017: Backup LB for Jacksonville.

2018: Backup DE for Jacksonville.

LB: Brandon Spikes

2017: Out of football.

2018: Remains a free agent.

CB: Stephon Gilmore

2017: Signed $65 million contract with New England, started 16 games.

2017: Starting CB for Patriots.

CB: Ronald Darby

2017: Traded to Philadelphia, started 11 games for Eagles.

2018: Starting CB for Eagles.

CB: Nickell Robey-Coleman

2017: Free-agent signing of L.A. Rams, played slot cornerback.

2018: Top slot corner for L.A. Rams.

CB: Kevon Seymour

2017: Traded to Carolina, backup CB for Panthers.

2018: On injured reserve with Carolina.

CB: Marcus Roberson

2017: Out of football.

2018: Playing for Toronto in CFL.

S: Corey Graham

2017: Played in 17 games as backup safety for Philadelphia

2018: Backup safety for Philadelphia.

S: Aaron Williams

2017: Out of football.

2018: Retired from NFL.

S: Duke Williams

2017: Out of football.

2018: Remains an NFL free agent.

S: Corey White

2017: Out of football.

2018: Remains an NFL free agent.

S: Sergio Brown

2017: Out of football.

2018: Remains an NFL free agent.

S: Jonathan Meeks

2017: Out of football.

2018: Remains an NFL free agent.

S: Robert Blanton

2017: On Bills roster for two games last season.

2018: Remains an NFL free agent.

S: James Ihedigbo

2017: Out of football.

2018: Retired from NFL.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Dan Carpenter

2017: Out of football.

2018: Remains an NFL free agent.

P: Colton Schmidt

2017: Punter for Bills.

2018: Cut by Bills this week.

LS: Garrison Sanborn

2017: Long snapper for Tampa Bay.

2018: Long snapper for Tampa Bay.

(Note: The 57 players listed were those who served the most time on the roster or any player who started a game for the Bills in 2016.)

COACHES

Head coach: Rex Ryan

2018: Out of football but still collecting on five-year, $27.5 million contract.

Assistant head coach: Rob Ryan

2018: Out of football.

Offensive coordinator: Greg Roman

2018: Assistant head coach, Baltimore Ravens.

Offensive coordinator: Anthony Lynn

2018: Head coach, Los Angeles Chargers.

Defensive coordinator: Dennis Thurman

2018: Offensive coordinator, Memphis, in new AAF.

Senior assistant: Chris Palmer

2018: Athletic director, University of New Haven.

QB coach: David Lee

2018: Fired in January as Cleveland QB coach.

WR coach: Sanjay Lal

2018: WR coach, Dallas Cowboys.

OL coach: Aaron Kromer

2018: OL coach, L.A. Rams.

TE coach: Tony Sparano Jr.

2018: Asst. TE coach, Jacksonville Jaguars.

ST coach: Danny Crossman

2018: Bills special teams coach

DL coach: Karl Dunbar

2018: DL coach, Pittsburgh Steelers.

OLB coach: Jason Rebrovich

2018: Asst. DL coach, Jacksonville Jaguars.

LB coach: Bobby April III.

2018: OLB coach, Wisconsin.

DB coach: Tim McDonald

2018: Out of NFL.

Asst DB coach: Ed Reed.

2018: Out of NFL.