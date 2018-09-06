WESTCOTT, Lloyd C.

WESTCOTT - Lloyd C. Of Royalton, August 25, 2018. Husband of the late Bernice L. (Schreiber) Westcott; father of Candie Newman and Darcie (Tom) Homme; grandfather of Kyle (Jill) Newman, Benjamin (Nicole) Homme, Christopher (Ashley) Homme, and Tara (Chris) Haislip; and four great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. Per Lloyd's request, he donated his body to UB School of Medicine. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 8th at 11 AM in the Zion Lutheran Church, 4447 Central Ave., Gasport, NY 14067. The family will be present at 10:30 AM. Donations to the church or EquiStar, Inc., PO Box 25, Newfane, NY 14108 would be appreciated.