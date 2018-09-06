View from Vegas: Ravens have been good in home openers under Joe Flacco

Nathan Peterman was named the Bills’ starting quarterback to the chagrin of some fans.

Nonetheless, the Bills were obviously not satisfied with a 300-yard offense when they jettisoned Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland and then traded up to land QB Josh Allen in the first round. Allen appears to be a work in progress, though, and with projected starting QB A.J.McCarron going down with a shoulder injury and subsequently being traded to Oakland, the Bills' fate is now in the hands of Peterman and a shaky offensive line. Ugh.

And a 1-4 straight up and against the spread record in the last five games in Baltimore does not bode well, either.

The disappointing Ravens have missed the postseason three consecutive years and will rely once again on post-Super Bowl bust QB Joe Flacco. The feeling here is with Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III lurking over his shoulder, he’ll either stand and deliver or become the most costly quarterback to hold an NFL clipboard on the sideline.

Meanwhile, the Ravens own a 5-1 straight up and against the spread record at home in season openers under Flacco, so there are no excuses here.

The pick: BALTIMORE over Buffalo by 7.5

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.