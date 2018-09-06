TUCKER, Sylvia (Knight)

Entered into rest on September 3, 2018, peacefully at her home at age 90, and went on to receive her Crown of Glory. Sylvia was born on August 10, 1928 to the late Edward and Alma (Otten) Knight in Buffalo, NY, and resided in North Tonawanda for 70 years. Adored mother of Nancy A. (Roy) Rypinski, Claudia M. (Timothy) Mislin, Christopher T. (Victoria) Tucker, and Gregory P. (Linda) Tucker. Cherished grandmother of Vito (Renee) and Maria Andriaccio, Johna Elise Ball, Rebekah and Amanda Mislin, and Michael and Mark Tucker. Great-grandma of Joey Askey. Sylvia is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Roy Tucker, Jr., her grandson, Christopher Tucker, Jr., and her brother, Paul Knight. A Requiem Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, corner of Center and Oliver Sts. in North Tonawanda, on Saturday, September 8, at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC.