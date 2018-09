Someone broke into a shed outside a Niagara Falls church and stole several items, according to a police report.

The burglary outside the House of God on Highland Avenue, near College Avenue, was reported Wednesday afternoon and happened sometime between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a church official told police.

The burglar or burglars took 12 tent poles and a work light from the shed, which had damage to some wooden trim.