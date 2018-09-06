The 10: Niagara County Peach Festival, Music Is Art, Meatball Street Brawl

1) Niagara County Peach Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 6, 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9 in Academy Park in Lewiston. Free to attend.

Commentary: With apologies to pineapples, bananas, currants and figs - four fruits slighted in their quests for a Buffalo-area festival - peaches take center stage for four days in Lewiston.

From a performance by 90 West on Thursday to Saturday's 5K run and Peach Shortcake Eating Contest, to the finals of the Peach Queen Contest Finals Sunday, there's an abundance of activities on the schedule.

In addition to the 13,000 pounds of peaches provided by Bittner-Singer Farms, The News hasn't lost sight of the bread-y base of the dessert - Di Camillo Bakery's shortcake.

2) Music Is Art, 11 a.m. until late Sept. 8 in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.) and across the Buffalo River in River Fest Park. Free to attend, and the full music schedule may be found here.

Commentary: The local music festival founded by Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac has reached another year, with 23 stages set up around RiverWorks and across the water at River Fest Park, presenting a sterling rotation of bands over the course of the day and night.

If the number of performers sounds overwhelming, listen to this playlist curated by The News' Jeff Miers for a taste of what you might like to hear, then peruse this handy guide published by Francesca Bond. Miers also spoke with Takac about the first year in RiverWorks and the founder's mindset for year two.

3) Meatball Street Brawl, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 outside Osteria 166 (166 Franklin St.). Tickets are $15 and may be purchased here.

Commentary: Now in its third year, the Meatball Street Brawl has established itself as a lively street festival that attracts 20 local restaurants striving to craft meatballs to win recognition for Best Menu Meatball, Fans' Choice or Best Freestyle Meatball.

There's plenty of time to indulge before the Bills kickoff the 2018 regular season at 1 p.m., and a projection screen will show the game.

Clarence's This Little Pig starred at last year's festival, winning the latter two awards, while Sinatra's captured the other. See the list of competitors for 2018 here.

4) Taste of East Aurora, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 on Main Street, from Olean Road to Riley Street, in East Aurora. Sample size portions may be purchased from $1 to $4.

Commentary: A small section of Main Street in East Aurora will be closed to traffic to accommodate the Taste of East Aurora, a Greater EA Chamber of Commerce production boasting 39 vendors - primarily restaurants from the village and surrounding area.

Here's the map of participating businesses' booths and food offerings, and stay tuned for a quick "5 dishes to try at the Taste of EA" post.

5) Jefferson Avenue Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 on Jefferson between E. Utica and E. Ferry streets. Free to attend.

Commentary: The organizers of this art festival refer to Jefferson Avenue as the "symbol of the Eastside Buffalo, New York renaissance," and the usual allures - live music, food vendors, African art and kids activities - will be available along a closed-off section between East Utica and East Ferry.

Among the development efforts on Jefferson are a nonprofit business hub spurred by two developers, as well as a "Medical Mall" project that's still being finalized. Residential apartments connected to People Inc. and a Northwest Bancorp branch under construction are further signs of interest in Jefferson's comeback.

6) Lights Up!, 7 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Hotel Henry (Rockwell Road and Cleveland Circle). Mini events have different costs, although many are free.

Commentary: Hotel Henry, determined as one of the 100 Greatest Places of 2018 by Time, hosts three days of small events to support the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition, which encourages sufferers and others to speak out against mental illness.

A Friday night dance party outside the Richardson Olmsted Complex, a Saturday jazz brunch with JazzBuffalo and a Sunday food event called Paella on the Patio are among the highlights of Lights Up!. See the full schedule here.

[Read: Anti-Stigma Coalition founder Max Donatelli's letter to the editor]

7) Buffalo auditions for "American Idol," 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Canalside (44 Prime St.). No cost is listed, although pre-registration here is encouraged; there's an FAQ here.

Commentary: "American Idol" auditions may be done in many ways - through online and social media submissions, but also in-person during the show's bus tour, which drops by Canalside on Sunday.

While pre-registration is encouraged, it doesn't ensure an audition, so there's a first-come, first-served element. Arrive early, in other words.

But if you think there's no chance to make an impression for the ABC show, think again: Erika Hill, a graduate of Immaculata and Canisius College, earned a trip to Hollywood after impressing at an audition in New York City.

8) Anti-Venue Tour featuring Conway and Boogie, 7 p.m. to midnight Sept. 8 at DNIPRO Ukrainian Center (562 Genesee St.). Cost is $35 here or at the door.

Commentary: As far as non-traditional venues go, it's tough to beat the Ukrainian Center, on Genesee just off the Jefferson Avenue exit of the Kensington.

The lineup of hip-hop artists slated to perform on Saturday night is strong, too, as Conway and Boogie of Shady Records are the two headliners, with locals DJ Milk and WBLK DJ Steel Bout Money acting as emcees.

Read more about Conway's rise, in tandem with West Side Gunn, here.

9) Niall Horan, 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Darien Lake Amphitheatre (9993 Allegheny Road, Darien). Individual tickets begin at $29.50, while a lawn four-pack runs for $22.25 per ticket; info here.

Commentary: The former One Direction member's fans have been waiting a long time for Sunday. A long, long time, as Horan's Darien Lake show was announced last September. Fresh off closing out the New York State Fair on Sept. 3 in Syracuse, Horan is still zeroing in on his identity as a solo artist.

The late-August review from Cleveland's Scene was not flattering, lamenting the Irishman's overemphasis on slow ballads. But, for Horan's loyal followers, maybe that's what they'd expect from and appreciate about the show.

10) Buffalo Zine Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at Sugar City (1239 Niagara St.). Free to attend.

Commentary: Here's something we can relate to: Sugar City and Gutter Pop Comics praise the value and encourage the endurance of print media in the face of library closings and newspaper cuts by holding its Zine Fair, with a focus on DIY and self-published works.

Although the works may be rough around the edges and have a small circulation, they're often intensely personal and grapple with a variety of subjects.

BONUS: Frederick Law Olmsted Gala, 6 to 11 p.m. at Front Park (121 Porter Ave.). Tickets are $150 for the gala or $75 for the after-party only; more info here.

BONUS 2: Hamburg Brewing fifth anniversary, noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 8 at 6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg. Free to attend.

BONUS 3: Funtcase and Cookie Monsta, 8 p.m. Sept. 7 in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Cost is $20 in advance here or $25 at the door.

BONUS 4: Step Out Buffalo's Gameday Crawl, noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at bars on Hertel Avenue. Meet at the Poutine and Cream parking lot, at 1488 Hertel Ave. Cost is $10 in advance here, or $15 day-of.

