Teacher evaluations could depend on outcome of Senate races

One of the big issues as the new school year starts is how Albany will deal with the controversial matter of teacher evaluations.

And the answer could depend on the outcome of the November elections.

State lawmakers are under pressure from teachers unions to decouple student test performance from their evaluations, but when the legislative session ended in June there was still no resolution – and there won’t be for some months.

The new legislative session doesn’t start until January, and a moratorium on using student test results as part of the teacher evaluation process is still in effect through the end of the 2018-19 school year.

“It’s not pressing this current school year and obviously we won’t take it up again until next session,” said State Sen. Patrick Gallivan, a Republican from Elma.

“However, it’s a significant enough issue that I think it should be a priority to be dealt with next session,” said Gallivan, vice chairman of the Senate’s Education Committee. “It’s an issue that’s not going away and there’s been enough support demonstrated in both houses that something will ultimately be done with it.”

There’s not likely to be a lot of discussion about it right now, however, as the focus has shifted to the November elections, said Assemblyman Sean Ryan, a Buffalo Democrat. In fact, the results of the election will determine how much lawmakers will end up doing battle next session over the Annual Professional Performance Review – APPR, for short.

“A lot will depend on what the voters of New York State do in the various Senate races,” said Ryan, a member of the Assembly’s Committee on Education.

The state’s public school teachers and their unions were among Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's earliest targets when he took office in 2011. A deal was struck in 2012 to link student performance on state assessments to teacher job evaluations.

But the linkage failed to fully take into account New York’s challenges between rich and poor districts and the controversy over Common Core standards, sparking an uproar that led the state to initiate the moratorium.

The New York State United Teachers, meanwhile, pushed for a law decoupling the test results from teacher evaluations, which are used in such matters as determining tenure.

The Assembly went along with NYSUT’s wishes and the governor said he would sign such a bill. The Republican-controlled Senate also passed a bill to decouple the tests and evaluations, but included a poison pill for NYSUT: expansion of charter schools in New York City.

“It’s been the history of the Senate, with any controversial item, they want to attach something for New York City charter schools,” Ryan said, “but there was no appetite for that kind of horse-trading this year.”

In the end, changes to the teacher evaluation process stalled.

But if voters flip the Senate, Ryan said, you’ll likely see a cleaner teacher-evaluation bill without strings attached.

“It’s all going to come down to November,” Ryan said.

The issue is at the top of NYSUT's agenda.

“Of course we don’t know what’s going to happen in November,” said Jolene DiBrango, executive vice president for NYSUT. “We don’t know what the Senate make-up will look like. Until we know who all of the legislators will be, it will be difficult to know how the session will go.”

If need be, NYSUT will advocate for an extension of the moratorium so there can be thoughtful discussion on changing the law, DiBrango said.

The State Education Department also said it would ask the Board of Regents for an extension, if necessary.

The department in February sent out a survey seeking input on the best way to create a “useful” evaluation system and received more than 21,000 responses, mostly from teachers, education officials said. The department this fall also plans to form advisory panels to conduct focus groups with educators over the next several months.

“After lawmakers ultimately opted not to make changes, we resumed the work we started earlier this year to engage teachers, principals, parents and others as we seek input in moving toward the development of a new educator evaluation system,” officials at the State Education Department said in a prepared statement.