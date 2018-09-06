STEWART, Nina L. (Crump)

STEWART - Nina L. (Crump)

Of South Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest September 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Jack Stewart; devoted mother of Spencer (Laura Hogan) Stewart, Ruby (Joshua Codr) Stewart, and Bob (Andrea) Stewart; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many; loving daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth Crump; dear sister of Miles Crump and Evelyn Cornett; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 3-6 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com