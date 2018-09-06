STEVE, Ann P. Porter (McShane)

STEVE - Ann P. Porter (nee McShane)

Of West Seneca, NY, September 5, 2018. Wife of the late Layton Steve; beloved mother of Colleen (Joe) Lippert, Rosemary (Russell) Pizzuto, Joyce Porter, Glenn (Lisa) Porter, Gary (Connie) Porter, Brian (Diane) Porter and Maureen (William) Ball; cherished grandmother of Joshua and Jonah Porter, Natalie and Nicholas Pizzuto, Brogan and Aedan Porter; sister of Grace Gunning, Mary Shults and the late Sally Wydro; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 4-8PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 9AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com