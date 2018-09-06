Smoothies, porn on burglar's menu at Buffalo community center

Somebody's been breaking into a Buffalo community center after hours over the course of the last several weeks.

During the most recent burglary, someone made smoothies, cooked food and watched pornography on a computer, according to a Buffalo police report.

The Martha Mitchell Community Center, 175 Oakmont Ave., has been victimized "for a few weeks now," according to the police report. The most recent burglary happened between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m Wednesday.

An employee of the facility, which is run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, told police she will have someone review video surveillance to obtain a description of the suspect.