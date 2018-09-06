SHAFFER, Charles A. "Chuck"

September 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Beverly (Nichols); dear father of Pamela (Joseph) Calabrese, Deborah (Ben) Glosser; grandfather of Kevin Speck, Michael Lawrence, KatieAnn (Jeffrey) Moore, Anna (Douglas) Sitler, Peter (Lyn) and Benjamin (Anni) Perrello; survived by great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother of William (Lorraine) and the late Margaret, James (Ruth), Edward (Marie) and Theodore Shaffer; survived by nieces and nephews; brother-in-law of Nancy (William) Wiseman. Visitation at JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Friday 4:00 - 7:00 PM (funeral prayers at 6:30 PM). Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Assn. Chuck was past president of the Squirrel's Social Club, a member of the American Legion Post 264 and VFW Post 7545.