Sean Kirst: Twenty years ago, Silver Creek man died in state fair storm

Do you have memories of the Labor Day storm, which formed above Western New York and then caused severe damage throughout a significant portion of the state? If so, feel free to share them as comments following this piece or email Sean Kirst: skirst@buffnews.com

Twenty years ago this week, John Perry IV was a 14-year-old kid, living in Fredonia with his mother and his twin brother, Justin. John IV and a buddy went camping 20 years ago today, on the evening of Sept. 6. He remembers nothing in the weather, nothing in the sky, to give him any inclination something might be wrong.

That was years before your average person started carrying a mobile phone. John IV and his friend woke up the next morning and made their way back to the village. At the house of his friend's parents, John IV was told:

You need to call home.

His dad, Butch Perry of Silver Creek, had been killed by hurricane-force winds, at the New York State Fair.

"It came out of nowhere," said John IV, now a construction worker who lives in Hamburg.

Two people died that day at the state fair, near Syracuse, in what came to be known as the Labor Day storm. A derecho, a line of intense and destructive thunderstorms, moved through the area in the early morning.

Beryl Stone, 60, of Central Square, a well-loved state fair regular who helped with the horse shows, was sleeping in a trailer near the fairgrounds stables when he was killed by a falling tree. As for Butch Perry, 43, a longtime mechanic by profession, his son said he was making a few extra dollars that summer by working at Santillo's, an Ontario County-based sausage business that travels between fairs and festivals.

When the winds rose up, Perry was one of the workers who did their best to secure a heavy tent, according to Vince Martino, operator of Santillo's. Butch died when the storm tore off a piece of the roof of the nearby Dairy Building, and sent that debris hurtling across the fairgrounds.

"I've never seen anything like it," Martino said. "To this day, when it gets windy, we close up and I get my people into buildings."

A year or two later, the state erected plaques in honor of Perry and Stone at the fairgrounds. This month, on Labor Day, there was a moment of silence in their memory during the fair.

"It's still rough," said Sonia Pearl of Silver Creek, Butch's sister, speaking of the grief and loss among the five surviving siblings. She described Butch as the kind of guy who was always there when someone in the family was in an unexpected jam, the kind of guy always ready to give you a ride or fix your car.

As for John IV, he went out years ago and had Butch Perry's name tattooed onto his arm, intertwined with a cross and the date of his father's death. He has powerful memories of joining his father at the Chautauqua County fair, where his dad sometimes served as an official at the demolition derby.

In the same way as Sonia Pearl, what the son recalls beyond all else is his father's everyday selflessness, the way he would stop to help if he saw someone whose car had broken down, "the way he would give you the shirt off his back," John IV said.

Early September is a busy time of year. The kids return to school and the quiet pace of summer abruptly disappears. John IV knows how easy it is to get swept up the daily routine.

He just hopes, if you get a moment or two today, that you might think about the Silver Creek guy who died in a storm, trying his best to do his job.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com or read more of his work in this archive.