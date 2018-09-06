Complete Sabres promo schedule: giveaways, theme nights and more

The 2018-19 NHL season is less than a month away. The Sabres kick off their campaign at home Oct. 4 against Boston.

Fans attending that first game will get a T-shirt.

The team announced its promotional schedule for the year Thursday and it includes t-shirts, koozies and bobbleheads.

All fans attending the opener at KeyBank Center will receive a blue, gold or white shirt depending on their section.

The first three games of the season — all home contests — feature giveaways. Fans attending the Oct. 6 game against the Rangers will get a schedule magnet. And the Oct. 8 game vs. Las Vegas will provide One Buffalo car magnets.

The Sabres have added Sabretooth Saturday, for Saturday day games, featuring a Sabretooth giveaway for the first 5,000 children. Among them are a Sabretooth snow globe Dec. 8 and a Sabretooth valentine Feb. 9.

There are 22 Family Pack games with fans being able to purchase four 300 Level II tickets and four hot dogs, sodas and popcorns for $196. Additional tickets and food can be purchased for $49 per person.

There will be three "theme nights" in 2018-19. Military Appreciation Night is Nov. 10 against Vancouver. Hockey Fights Cancer Night is Nov. 27 vs. San Jose. And Luck of the Irish Night will be March 17 when Buffalo hosts St. Louis and Ryan O'Reilly.

The Sabres have added Student Value Seats in 300 Level V. Prices range from $20 for Tier 4 games to $35 for Tier 1 games. Fans must present a valid student ID.

Tickets are available at Sabres.com and the KeyBank Center box office.

The complete promotional schedule is below.

Theme Nights

Nov. 10 – Military Appreciation Night

Nov. 27 – Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

March 17 – Luck of the Irish Night

Giveaway items

Oct. 4 – Blue, gold and white T-shirts

Oct. 6 – Magnet schedules

Oct. 8 – One Buffalo car magnets

Nov. 3 – Sabretooth Saturday giveaway

Nov. 10 – Sabretooth Saturday giveaway

Nov. 21 – Sabres player aprons

Nov. 27 – Hockey Fights Cancer scarves

Dec. 8 – Sabretooth Saturday giveaway

Dec. 31 – Tuxedo koozies

Feb. 9 – Sabretooth Saturday giveaway

Feb. 23 – Sabretooth Saturday giveaway

April 4 – Bobbleheads

Promotional nights