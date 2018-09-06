Complete Sabres promo schedule: giveaways, theme nights and more
The 2018-19 NHL season is less than a month away. The Sabres kick off their campaign at home Oct. 4 against Boston.
Fans attending that first game will get a T-shirt.
The team announced its promotional schedule for the year Thursday and it includes t-shirts, koozies and bobbleheads.
All fans attending the opener at KeyBank Center will receive a blue, gold or white shirt depending on their section.
The first three games of the season — all home contests — feature giveaways. Fans attending the Oct. 6 game against the Rangers will get a schedule magnet. And the Oct. 8 game vs. Las Vegas will provide One Buffalo car magnets.
The Sabres have added Sabretooth Saturday, for Saturday day games, featuring a Sabretooth giveaway for the first 5,000 children. Among them are a Sabretooth snow globe Dec. 8 and a Sabretooth valentine Feb. 9.
There are 22 Family Pack games with fans being able to purchase four 300 Level II tickets and four hot dogs, sodas and popcorns for $196. Additional tickets and food can be purchased for $49 per person.
There will be three "theme nights" in 2018-19. Military Appreciation Night is Nov. 10 against Vancouver. Hockey Fights Cancer Night is Nov. 27 vs. San Jose. And Luck of the Irish Night will be March 17 when Buffalo hosts St. Louis and Ryan O'Reilly.
The Sabres have added Student Value Seats in 300 Level V. Prices range from $20 for Tier 4 games to $35 for Tier 1 games. Fans must present a valid student ID.
Tickets are available at Sabres.com and the KeyBank Center box office.
The complete promotional schedule is below.
Theme Nights
- Nov. 10 – Military Appreciation Night
Nov. 27 – Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
March 17 – Luck of the Irish Night
Giveaway items
- Oct. 4 – Blue, gold and white T-shirts
- Oct. 6 – Magnet schedules
- Oct. 8 – One Buffalo car magnets
- Nov. 3 – Sabretooth Saturday giveaway
- Nov. 10 – Sabretooth Saturday giveaway
- Nov. 21 – Sabres player aprons
- Nov. 27 – Hockey Fights Cancer scarves
- Dec. 8 – Sabretooth Saturday giveaway
- Dec. 31 – Tuxedo koozies
- Feb. 9 – Sabretooth Saturday giveaway
- Feb. 23 – Sabretooth Saturday giveaway
- April 4 – Bobbleheads
Promotional nights
- Opening Night presented by KeyBank – Oct. 4
- Fan Appreciation Night presented by ADPRO Sports – April 4
- Kids Day Games – Oct. 8, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Dec. 8, Feb. 9 and Feb. 23
- Sabres Style Games presented by Coca-Cola – Oct. 25, Dec. 13, Feb. 10 and March 28
- Family Pack Games – Oct. 4, Oct. 6, Oct. 8, Oct. 25, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Nov. 21, Dec. 4, Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Dec. 31, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, Feb. 10, Feb. 15, March 4, March 14, March 17, March 28, March 31, April 2 and April 4
