Sabres fans get first look at 'different' Rasmus Dahlin on Friday night

Chris Taylor let out a deep breath and smiled when asked about his early impressions of top Sabres pick Rasmus Dahlin.

"It's unbelievable," Taylor said.

"He's a different player."

The Sabres Prospects Challenge opens Friday and packs a little extra punch with Dahlin making his first game appearance in Buffalo since the draft.

The 18-year-old boy wonder, whose arrival in Buffalo has given Sabres fans ammunition for their hopes, hit the ice Thursday with the rest of the 27-man prospect roster for an hourlong practice.

The Sabres play their first game at 7 p.m. Friday against the New Jersey Devils at HarborCenter. Boston, New Jersey and Pittsburgh are in town for the three-game, round-robin style prospect event.

On Thursday, Dahlin skated with Will Borgen, Buffalo's fourth-round pick in 2015. Taylor, the coach for the Sabres prospects, said he liked Borgen's physicality and defensive style as a complement to Dahlin's offensive abilities.

The top forward group at practice featured Casey Mittelstadt centering Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson.

Mittelstadt is obviously a shoo-in for the big club while Thompson and Olofsson have a shot come training camp, which begins next week. They get their first chance at making a good impression before their veteran counterparts.

"We need guys to put internal pressure on each other," Taylor said.

Dahlin has been skating in Buffalo since August.

"It's been a great month learning a lot of things," he said. "And I'm all set up in Buffalo. It's awesome."

Recent weeks have brought most of the club's players to Buffalo for skating sessions at HarborCenter.

"It's getting close to the season so the tempo is going up. Everyone plays harder," Dahlin said.

Including Dahlin himself, according to Taylor, who said he was impressed with the way Dahlin jumps up into the play.

"He shoots with authority, shoots to score every time he's out there," Taylor said.

“I'm excited to see him tomorrow in a game. I know our whole organization is excited and the fans are excited. It's going to be fun.”

This weekend, though, isn't all about fun, Taylor said.

"Winning is part of it. It's part of development. No question," Taylor said. "I'm not going to say I just want everyone to compete and we're fine with that. We want them to learn how to win."

The Sabres prospects play again at 7 p.m. Saturday against Boston. They won't skate Sunday. The tournament finishes with a 12:30 p.m. start Monday against Pittsburgh.

HarborCenter figures to be busy, with No. 26 jerseys and T-shirts abound.

"It was a huge crowd at the (development) camp, but I think it's going to be bigger now," Dahlin said.