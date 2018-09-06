Reward offered in Aug. 25 homicide in Riverside

A reward is being offered in Buffalo's 40th homicide of the year.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department are offering up to $4,000 for information about the Aug. 25 killing of John Shelton.

The 28-year-old was fatally shot on North Lane in the Shaffer Village housing complex in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.