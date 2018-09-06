Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 6, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from blues singer and songwriter Jimmy Reed, born on this date in 1925, “You’ve got me runnin’/ You’ve got me hidin’/ You’ve got me run, hide, hide, run/ Any way you wanna let it roll ...”

• • •

BUILT TO LAST – More than 80 vintage watercraft will be on display as the 40th annual Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boat Show returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to the Buffalo Launch Club, 503 East River Road, Grand Island.

Featured will be the famous Dart Speedboat, a favorite of racers in the 1920s. There also will be a model boat club exhibit, miniature boat building and face painting for kids and a classic car show. Admission is free.

• • •

SUMMIT MEETING – In March 1865, Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman paid a visit to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, whose army was besieging a Confederate force in Virginia, to plot an end to the Civil War.

Their conversation has been reimagined by Genesee Community College professors Tracy Ford and Derek Maxfield in a two-man show, “Now We Stand by Each Other Always.” Dressed in Union Army uniforms, they will give a world premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday on the lawn at the Clarendon Historical Society, Route 31A, Clarendon.

The show is free. More shows are planned for schools and civic groups. For more info or to book a performance, email ddmaxfield@genesee.edu or visit rudelystamped.wordpress.com.

• • •

LAST HURRAH – The Chicken Coop, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8113 at 299 Leydecker Road, West Seneca, has sold its building and will hold one last outdoor flea market, along with a closing sale, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. A Weidner’s chicken barbecue is available Saturday.

• • •

SAFETY FIRST – The North Tonawanda Child Safety Seat Program will offer free checks of car seats from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Greater Niagara Federal Credit Union, Ward Road an Oliver Street, North Tonawanda. Gift bags and free books will be available for children in vehicles.

Also on Saturday, the State Department of Motor Vehicle will be hold car seat safety inspections from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston, and from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Catholic Health Administrative and Training Center in downtown Buffalo at 144 Genesee St. Appointments are required. Call 706-2112.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Tiffany Lankes, Helen Colbert, Saleh Fetouh, Kim Ziegler, Concetta Muscarella, Sheila Benoit, Sean Kirst, Sister Mary Antonille Tyczkowski, Sister Jeremy Marie Miedura, Den M. Long, Eileen Braniecki, Nancy Yager, Colleen O’Brien, Larry Zak, Den M. Long, Anthony Ioviero, Claudia Emmerson, Renee Ward Sterling, Terrie L. Covell, Erin Maghran, Judy Schmidt, Tommy Sullivan, Jessica Korkomiz, Barbara Byrne, Kristen Solacki, John Baginski, Ed “Pinky” Penkalski, John Stack and Mark Bernas.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.