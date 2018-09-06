Remembering Burt Reynolds, (honorary) Buffalo Police commissioner

Buffalo has a habit of bestowing slightly dubious honors on bigwigs who drop in from out of town.

Didn't we see you in a movie once? Please allow us to make you temporary president of our lives.

This tendency was on full display back in 1982, when Burt Reynolds and Goldie Hawn came to town for a three-week stretch to film scenes from the movie "Best Friends." Not content to merely hand him the key to the city or some floppy proclamation, city officials bestowed upon Reynolds the title of honorary Buffalo police deputy commissioner.

As the photo by Ronald J. Colleran that leads this post shows, Reynolds cheerfully accepted the honor in a ceremony attended by Mayor James Griffin and Police Commissioner James B. Cunningham. The police chief is playful holding his own badge on Reynolds' chest during the photo op. The actor, who died today at 82, also got a shiny Bison statuette as a symbol of the Queen City's appreciation for his presence.

Below is Buffalo News story by Gene Warner from Feb. 16, 1982, when Reynolds and Hawn first arrived in Buffalo for the shoot.

It's been a long time since mounted Buffalo police officers had to keep hordes of people from the old Penn Central Terminal on Paderewski Drive.

And even longer since there's been a furor over a ladies bathroom at the terminal. In shocking pink, no less.

But Hollywood came a'calling this morning, and Buffalonians had stars in their eyes — namely, Burt Reynolds and Goldie Hawn.

Burt, Goldie and an assorted collection of Hollywood types descended on Central Terminal this morning for the beginning of three weeks of shooting here for the move "Best Friends."

Let the record show that at 9:52 a.m., the cameras began to roll as Goldie (Paula) welcomed Burt (Richard) to her hometown of Buffalo.

"Action!" a director-type yelled out. About one second passed. "Cut! The other way, Bernard," the director-type said, referring to the terminal entrance.

On the second try, Goldie could be heard outside the terminal asking Burt, "How was the trip?"