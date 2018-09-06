RAUTENSTRAUCH, John R.

RAUTENSTRAUCH - John R. September 4, 2018, age 63, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 31 years to Lynne M. (nee Majdanik) Rautenstrauch; dearest father of Evan, Noelle, Jake and Joseph and a foster parent to many; son of the late John and Vivian (nee Tucker) Rautenstrauch; brother of Russell (Marian), Dawn (Thomas) Singleton, Mary McCarthy, Thomas (Sandra), late Keith and Millie (Wally) Napierala; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 8 from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 7 PM. John was very active and volunteered at Cheektowaga Central School System. Flowers gratefully declined.