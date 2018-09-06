Putting on the Ritts: St. Francis sophomore sets passing yards record

Jerry Hickson. Mike Radon. Jim Kubiak.

They are just three of the many top-notch quarterbacks to have played at St. Francis over the years.

It may seem a wee bit early to add Jake Ritts' name to the list, especially after just three career varsity starts.

The sophomore, however, appears to be on course toward doing just that. He's already become the answer to the following trivia question: Who holds the Red Raiders' record for passing yards in a single game?

That would be the 6-foot-1 Ritts, who flirted with the big 5-0-0 in breaking a nearly 37-year-old school record last Friday during St. Francis' season-opening 58-33 loss at McDowell in Erie, Pa.

Ritts completed 31 of 48 passes for 485 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. His scoring throws covered 30, 30, 10 and 89 yards. He broke the school record for passing yards in a single game (437) previously set by George Kline in 1981.

"It's just how it played out," Ritts said before a recent practice of his big throwing day. "We were doing good in the passing game and it was successful.

"Honestly, it's an accomplishment, but it's just a record. It's more about the team and winning and working as a team and winning than a record."

Ritts and the Red Raiders will attempt to get into the win column when they face Erie (Pa.) on Friday night at 7 at Polian Family Field.

How close did Ritts come to eclipsing 500? According to longtime Red Raiders coach Jerry Smith, there were three dropped passes by receivers, including one who would have gone for 80-plus yards. That would have carried Ritts into the club that includes just one other Western New York quarterback.

Ritts' 485 yards ranks third all-time in Western New York history for passing yards in a single game. Jamestown's Jake Sisson (508 in 2013) and Williamsville South's Joe Licata (492 in 2009) stand 1-2, respectively.

That's quite a list to be on — and after just three starts. And as a sophomore.

"Most high school quarterbacks are 50 percent (completion rate), if that. I think he hit at 68 percent, which was crazy," Smith said.

Ritts is a bit more mature than most 10th graders entering his first full season as a starter. That's because of the experience he gained starting the final two games last year, including a playoff game in which he threw for more than 250 yards and offseason work with his personal quarterback coach, former Sweet Home star Casey Kacz.

Ritts has already passed for 1,025 yards in his career, as he can pass from the pocket or on the run.

Ritts spread the ball around last week, completing passes to eight players. His favorite target appeared to be Dominik Thomas (11 catches, 180 yards, three touchdowns).

"He understands the offense better and he's accepted coaching more," Smith said of Ritts' improvement. "Casey Kacz did a great job with him. … He has built on himself as a player. Where he's allowing himself to try to expand his mind and his vision on what football is — pre-snap reads, post-snap reads, where you should throw it, where you shouldn't throw it. He's still getting better at it, which is frightening because he did that and he still doesn't know enough, which, knock on wood, God-willing he'll be all right."

From Ritts' point of view, he's just trying to do what it takes to help St. Francis win since the Red Raiders play one of the toughest schedules in the state. He's determined to be a good teammate. He's focusing on doing his job.

That said, what can Ritts do for an encore?

"Just try my best, read the defenses and use my receivers well," he said. "They'll catch them like they usually do and I try my best to win."

Top games

• Williamsville North at Clarence. 7 p.m. Friday. In an eight-team division in which just four make the playoffs, every game is big. Even more so when it involves playoff contenders. Both crushed nonleague foes to open respective seasons last week. North QB Joe Nusall completed all nine of his pass attempts last week for 205 yards and three TDs. Dylan Kelly caught two of those scoring strikes. Clarence counters with big-play duo of third-year starting senior quarterback Jack Putney and classmate Jon Stevens, who combined for 300 yards in total offense and five TDs in Saturday's win at Kenmore West.

• Lancaster vs. Hutch-Tech at Riverside High's Dingboom Field, 7 p.m. Friday. Two-time defending Section VI Class AA champion and last year's state runner-up heads into the city for a rare appearance. Both teams opened with wins last week but it's a step up in competition this week. Hutch-Tech kept it close for a half last season, but then the Legends pulled away for 35-0 win.

• Lackawanna at Albion, 7 p.m. Friday. It may only be Week Two, but this game is huge. Why? If watching the postseason race in classifications with three divisions has taught me anything, it's taught me in a matchup between playoff contenders, it's better to be the winner and the hunted all season than the loser and hunters. Albion is coming off a blowout road win at division foe Olean in which it ran and passed well. Lackawanna won a nonleaguer against Class A-sized school Frontier in which its quarterback, Jeremiah Caviness, set three school passing records.

• Canisius at V-McQuaid, 7 p.m. Friday. First time the two Jesuit schools will meet since Crusaders won 48-3 back in 2014. McQuaid has 13 starters back from team that lost in Section V semifinals last year during 7-2 campaign. Knights are also ranked fifth among large schools in Section V poll. Canisius is ranked second in Buffalo News Large Schools poll after opening with win over WNY Maritime/Health Sciences.

• Kenmore West at West Seneca West, 7 p.m. Friday. Defending state Class A champion West Seneca West rolled past Sweet Home, 48-0, in its opener. That's 14 wins in a row, the longest such active streak in Western New York. Indians stay on this list until further notice.