New Lancaster business to make, sell hard cider

A new cidery planned for planned for the Town of Lancaster could start production by early 2019, said Michael Robb, chief operating officer.

Clarksburg Cider, located at 4493 Walden Ave. at Ransom Road, will begin service with two seasonal ciders, said Robb. Apples, for now will come from orchards in Niagara and Wayne counties, he said. The company carries the name of a hamlet in Eden where Robb's father owns a farm that is being converted to an apple orchard, he said.

“The farm was founded in 1854 as a homestead operation with cows and chicken,” said Robb, 40. “My father acquired it in the late '90s, and we wanted to make it a functioning farm. We had the soil tested and thought apple trees would be the best thing.”

The cidery, located in a former maintenance garage, will be a first for the Town of Lancaster, said Matt Fischione, the town’s supervising code enforcement officer

Robb hopes to begin interior construction on the cidery in November with its first products – semi-dry and semi-sweet hard ciders – rolled out by spring. A 2,750-square-foot tasting room will include food service, Robb said.

The project will be on the Town Board agenda Sept. 17, said Fischione.