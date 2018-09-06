MITZEL, Cynthia M.

MITZEL - Cynthia M. Of Tonawanda, age 52. August 30, 2018. Beloved life partner of Jo-Anne Artale; devoted mother of Kayleigh, Dean "DJ", and Samuel Mitzel-Artale; cherished niece and foster daughter of Marjorie Rogacki; raised with special cousins Jeffrey, Dean Michael Rogacki, and Amy Cook; niece of Marvin Mitzel; cousin of Kelly Benson, Candace Hoggatt, Andrew, Elizabeth, and Philip Mitzel. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 61 Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda, NY 14120, Saturday at 11 AM. Cynthia was a US Army veteran. www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com