MASTANDREA, Stephen M.

MASTANDREA - Stephen M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 4, 2018; beloved husband of Marion (nee Hamm) Mastandrea; devoted father of Stephanie "Sue" (late Earl) Morris, Deborah Chrzanowski, Melissa (Leonard) Bruno, Robert Mastandrea, Concetta Mastandrea and Stephen Mastandrea; cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; dear brother of Sr. Angela Mastandrea, Donald Mastandrea and predeceased by 11 siblings; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo, on Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com