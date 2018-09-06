Letter: Former Aud site plans take away public rights

We all have our own fond memories of the Aud. But I suspect that none of us predicted that this beloved historical community site would be turned over to private developers rather than resurrected as a public park. Such are the mechanisms of Western New York power politics.

It is natural for Western New Yorkers to be enthusiastic about any new project near our Canal District, but there is such a thing as a bad idea. Much like the Bass Pro debacle, the announcement by the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.’s (ECHDC) of their “plan” for the former Aud site has the very same elements of the Bass Pro deal: the loss of publicly-owned parklands, taxpayer subsidies for private ownership and profit, and the total lack of protection of the general public’s interests by a government agency.

Questions left unanswered are: Why subsidize private development?

Who will own the land and these subsidized buildings?

Who will profit from the rents collected and the capital gains as the buildings appreciate?

Is there even the slightest benefit for the taxpayer-owners? This project is an outlandish distortion of capitalism and entrepreneurship.

If you are content with losing public parklands to private “developers” you need do nothing. But if you believe that there is no reasonable rationale for releasing these parcels, then you might call or write your congressmen, state officials, city councilmen or city officials and insist that we get a better deal. Or, better yet, insist that all site development must remain public parkland.

Surely there exists no public clamoring for turning our newfound and delightful waterfront into brick and mortar, concrete and macadam. There are plenty of private sites throughout the city that developers could develop, public lands should stay in public hands.

Alphonse Kolodziejczak

Williamsville