Letter: Don’t forget Trump tweet about McCain, a true hero
At such a solemn time in our American reflections upon on the death of Sen. John McCain we must never forget what our president said about the senator’s brave service as a prisoner of war. In case you missed it the president tweeted: “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
That’s the unqualified opinion of one who dodged the draft because of his “bone spurs.” When will we have had enough?
Ray Smith
Lewiston
