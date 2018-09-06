Letter: Don’t forget Trump tweet about McCain, a true hero

At such a solemn time in our American reflections upon on the death of Sen. John McCain we must never forget what our president said about the senator’s brave service as a prisoner of war. In case you missed it the president tweeted: “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

That’s the unqualified opinion of one who dodged the draft because of his “bone spurs.” When will we have had enough?

Ray Smith

Lewiston