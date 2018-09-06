Letter: Catholic Charities workers’ letter speaks to fairness

As a retired social worker, I stand in solidarity with the 95 workers of Catholic Charities who recently signed and sent a letter to Bishop Richard Malone.

These workers respectfully asked the bishop to reverse the decision to close the agency’s adoption and foster care program. In making this request, they displayed their willingness and commitment to serve as advocates for the 34 children residing in 24 of the agency’s foster homes. Closing this program puts the stability of these children’s family situations at risk.

As a lifelong practicing Catholic I choose to reflect on this immutable teaching of the Catholic church: all people are created in the image and likeness of God.

This teaching has no corollary which excludes from its purview people of a certain race, social class, religion, gender, choice of marital partner or any such characteristic.

It is incumbent on Catholic Charities to continue its historical mission of extending service to all of God’s people in need.

This faith-based teaching has no exclusions nor should the mission of Catholic Charities.

Linda Beardi, LMSW

Clarence