Of Royalton, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Wife of Allen; mother of Erika Rutland and Diana 'Dee' (James) Kerrison; grandmother of Gabriel Rutland and James Kerrison, Jr.; sister of Anthony 'Butch' (Diane) Klima, Michael (Susan) Klima, the late Joseph Klima, Linda (Glen) Ufland and Gerald Klima; survived by beloved aunt Frances Paluch; cousins, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by beloved aunts Felicia 'Fay' Ziolo and Charlotte 'Lottie' Basinski, ever in her heart. Survived by many. Known by few. Forgotten by no one. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.