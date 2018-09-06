Judge denies second request to block City Honors transfers

The Buffalo Teachers Federation made a last-ditch effort to prevent teacher transfers at City Honors before the start of school on Thursday, but it didn't work.

State Supreme Court Justice Diane Y. Devlin on Wednesday denied the union's request for another order blocking teacher transfers or reductions at the school, officials said. A court order had prevented the transfer of 5.5 teaching positions at City Honors, but Devlin lifted the order in July, paving the way for the district to make changes over the summer.

The judge's latest ruling protects the board's right to make budgetary decisions, said Nathaniel Kuzma, district general counsel.

The BTF, which argues the transfers are retaliation against City Honors teachers for not accepting "non-teaching" duties, said it would continue to fight the issue.