JOSEFIAK, Richard R.

JOSEFIAK - Richard R. September 4, 2018 of West Seneca, NY. Husband of the late Virginia C. (nee Osieja); dear father of William (Laurie) Josefiak and Kathleen (Chester) Helak; grandfather of Brent (Tara) Josefiak, Adam (Miriam) Helak, Rebecca Josefiak and Joshua (Kelsey) Helak; great-grandfather of Beth Sophia, Sienna, Benjamin Aden and Scarlett; brother of Rita (late Arthur) Polinski; predeceased by two sisters and four brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Saturday at 9:30 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205, and in St. John XXIII Parish at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Friday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. Richard was an original crew member of the U.S.C.G.C. Mackinaw during WWII on the Great Lakes and a retiree of Ford after 35 years of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WNED TV Ch. 17. Interment In St. Stanislaus Cemetery.