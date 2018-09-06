Jamestown police charge 2 with marijuana possession

Two Jamestown men were charged with marijuana possession following a traffic stop Thursday by Jamestown Police near the campus of Jamestown Community College.

According to Jamestown Police, officers were notified by the director of campus safety at the college of a suspicious vehicle that had been observed on numerous occasions parked near the campus on Curtis Street and College Park. Jamestown police officers detained two people inside the vehicle which, according to police, contained fresh marijuana smoke.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 55.6 grams of marijuana, police said.

Police charged Jonathan M. Lugo-Diaz, 23, and Ezra D. Flores, 18, with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana for having a lighted marijuana cigarette in public. An additional charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana was lodged against Lugo-Diaz, and police also charged Flores with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Both were transported to Jamestown City Jail, where they were held pending arraignment, police said.