HUFNAGEL, Rita M. (Wilting)

Of Getzville, August 30, 2018. Wife of the late Raymond J. Hufnagel. Caring mother of Glenn R., Paul J. (Cheryl), Earl J. (Cheryl), late Michael J. (Sharon), Elaine P. Hereth and Donna M. Docenko (Gregory). Fond grandmother of eleven; great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister-in-law of Dolores (late Richard) Hufnagel. Beloved sister of late Ruth M. (Joseph) Maul and late Coreinne S. Wilting. Also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, friends and staff at Beechwood Home. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, September 9th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville. Friends invited.