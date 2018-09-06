House Ethics Committee to ramp up investigation of Chris Collins

WASHINGTON — Rep. Chris Collins' troubles deepened Thursday, as the House Ethics Committee said it would ramp up an investigation that could result in his expulsion from the House after completion of the federal criminal case against him.

The ethics panel's move could prove to be moot — in that Collins has suspended his re-election campaign and Republican leaders are trying to find a way to replace the Clarence Republican on the ballot in the November election.

But if that effort fails, and Collins wins re-election in his heavily Republican district, he could remain in office.

In that event, the congressional investigation could result in a recommendation that he be censured or expelled from office after the criminal charges against him are resolved.

The Ethics Committee voted unanimously to set up a Special Investigative Subcommittee to review the allegations against Collins and determine if they warrant that the House take action against him.

But at the request of the Justice Department, both the Ethics Committee and the investigative subcommittee agreed to delay any work on the probe until the conclusion of the criminal case.

Thursday's announcement showed that something could come of a House ethics investigation that had appeared dormant for nearly 11 months.

The Office of Congressional Ethics last October issued a report saying there was "substantial reason to believe" that Collins had engaged in a form of illegal insider stock trading when he passed private information about an Australian biotech firm to possible investors in 2016. That ethics office also said Collins may have violated House rules by talking up the company, Innate Immunotherapeutics, before federal officials.

Upon receiving that report, the Ethics Committee said it was continuing its investigation, but never established a Special Investigative Subcommittee, which it usually does in such cases.

The House ethics panel decided to do so only after the filing of the federal criminal case "stemming from allegations separate from those already under review by the Committee," the panel said in a press release.

The ethics panel appointed Rep. Mimi Waters, a Republican from California, to chair the investigative subcommittee, with Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida serving as its top Democrat. Rep. Randy Hultgren, a Republican from Illinois, and Rep. Jared Polis, a Democrat from Colorado, will also serve on the subcommittee.

Collins' indictment on Aug. 8 appears to have forced the Ethics Committee to act. Under its own rules, when a House member gets indicted, the Ethics Committee has 30 days to either set up an investigative subcommittee or deliver a report to the House explaining why it is not doing so.

Collins' spokesman, Sarah Minkel, did not respond to an email requesting comment on the House Ethics Committee action.

Prosecutors say Collins set off a chain of insider trades in Innate stock in a cell phone call to his son Cameron from a White House picnic on June 22, 2017. Minutes before Collins called his son, he got an email from Innate's CEO, saying its only product, a multiple sclerosis drug, had failed in clinical trials.

According to the indictment, Cameron Collins then dumped Innate shares before the company announced the bad news, thereby avoiding $570,900 in losses he would have suffered when the stock plummeted 92 percent in value.

Cameron Collins faces similar criminal charges as his father in the case. Prosecutors also charged Stephen Zarsky, Cameron Collins' prospective father-in-law, saying he too dumped Innate shares based on inside information.

All three men face charges of conspiracy, securities fraud, wire fraud and making false statements to federal agents. All three men also deny the charges and vow to fight them in court.

The House Ethics Committee also voted Thursday to set up a Special Investigative Subcommittee to investigate Rep. Duncan Hunter, a California Republican charged last month with illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses. That probe also will be delayed until the end of the criminal case against Hunter.