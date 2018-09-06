HIRSCH, Jacqueline Elisabeth

Elisabeth - May 30, 1985-September 6, 2008. Our precious daughter Jacquie, our Jax, our "Tink", our Angel. It has been ten years since you were taken from us. It seems as though it has been forever since we held you, shared your smiles, joined in your laughter and dried your tears. Our lives have been changed forever and our broken hearts will never mend. You completed our family circle and you made the four of us one. You brightened our lives and had the ability to light up a room. We cherish the memories of your smile, the sound of your laughter and the wonderful times spent with family and friends. The courage, strength, and hope you showed throughout your fight inspires us and carries us through the sad and lonely times. You taught us how to live each day to the fullest, to be compassionate, caring, generous, and thoughtful. By example, you showed us the true meaning of friendship, that we must always face our fears, and to believe in ourselves and what we are capable of achieving. You instilled in us the belief that we must never give up on our dreams. We hope you are proud of how we have honored your life, what we have achieved in your memory and that you know we will continue to live by the lessons you taught us. Never forget how very much we miss you and always remember that we will love you forever and ever and always and longer than that. Love, your Mom and Dad

Jax, 10 years seems like a lifetime ago. I miss talking with you, laughing with you and I miss making memories. It's painful to continue on in life without you. Yet, I'm forever grateful and honored to be your big brother. For someone so young, you taught us so much about life, and how to enjoy it and cherish it. There is never a day that goes by where you are not thought of and missed. We will continue to honor your legacy and never stop fighting for you. Watch over us, continue to keep us safe and give us "Tink Winks" so we know you're there. Love always and forever, TJ & Amanda Love and miss you, love your Nana Precious Jacqueline, there are no words to tell you how much I miss your voice, your smile, and the joy of being with you. I will love you forever. Bree Jacquie, we miss you every day. Love Papa and Sharon My sweet girl, 10 years ago I said goodbye. But you truly never left and I am grateful. You have always been here with us, helping and guiding us through everything we have faced. When things look down, you send a special sign to let us know you are there watching over us. But even still, the hole in our hearts is there and won't ever go away. I love you with all my heart and soul forever and ever. Aunt Deee. 10 years cannot erase the pain of losing you. We think of and miss you every single day. Our family keeps growing, but there will always be a hole in our hearts for you. We will continue your fight and keep your spirit alive. Until we're together again, keep dancing. Aunt Sheryl, the girls and their families.