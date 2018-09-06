HINTON, Linda M. (Price)

Died July 11, 2018. Devoted wife of Charles; daughter of late George and Louise Price; loving mother of Michelle (Steven) Lasker and Todd Hinton. Cherished grandmother of Jessica and Blake. Sister of late Gail Lewis, Gregory and Donald Price. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on September 8th at 11AM at the Eden United Methodist Church, 2820 E. Church St., Eden, NY. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com