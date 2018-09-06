High schools
Football
Thursday’s games
Class AA
Bennett 51, Lockport 7
Class B-3
Newfane 35, Burgard 8
Bennett 51, Lockport 7
Lockport 0 7 0 0 -7
Bennett 18 14 6 13 -51
B: Clemons 8 run (kick blocked)
B: Perry 40 pass from Smith (run failed)
B: Walker 38 run (pass failed)
L: Brooks 70 pass from Doxey (kick good)
B: Campbell 2 run (Gabriel Flewellyn kick)
B: Perry 15 run (Flewellyn kick)
B: Campbell 20 run (kick blocked)
B: Clemons 1 run (kick failed)
B: White 30 interception return (Flewellyn kick)
Newfane 35, Burgard 8
Newfane 7 14 0 14 -35
Burgard 0 0 8 0 -8
N: Finch 3 run (kick good)
N: Everet 18 run (kick good)
N: Heers 13 run (kick good)
B: Lee 1 run (2-pt. conv. good)
N: Heers 14 run (kick good)
N: Heers 9 run (kick good)
Boys soccer
Thursday’s games
ECIC II
Hamburg 4, Williamsville South 0
H: Tim Oswald g-2a; Nate Neudeck sho
DYouville Cup
Olmsted 14, Middle Early College 0
O: Chris Cox 4g-2a; Alex Kreuzer 3g-2a; Max Schmarder sho, 10 saves
Hutch-Tech 2, Lafayette 0
HT: Lee Paw g; Lian Pi Hang Vung g; Soe Soe Aye sho, 7 saves
McKinley 7, I-Prep/Grover 2
M (1-0): Issak Sabtow 3g; Osni Hiasson 3g
Burgard at Riverside, no report
Emerson at da Vinci, ppd
City Honors at East, ppd
MST Seneca at South Park, ppd
Nonleague
Pine Valley 2, Franklinville 0
PV: Ryan Snyder g; Bayley Finch g; Makiah Snyder sho
Roy-Hart 2, Christian Central 0
RH: Noah Hardy g; Aidan Bligh g; Colby Hancock sho
Falconer at Frewsburg, no report
Southwestern at Randolph, no report
Silver Creek at Salamanca, no report
Tapestry at Dunkirk, no report
Olean Tournament
at Olean
Holland 1, Olean 0 (OT)
Holland wins 3-0 on penalty kicks
H: Gunnar Clothier sho, 11 saves
Pioneer vs. V-Hornell, no report
Today’s games
ECIC I
Frontier at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
Clarence at West Seneca West, 5 p.m.
Wmsv. North at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Williamsville South at Amherst, 5 p.m.
West Seneca East at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Iroquois at Maryvale, 4:30 p.m.
Cheektowaga at Depew, 6 p.m.
ECIC IV
Springville at Alden, 4:30 p.m.
CCAA East
Franklinville at Portville, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Canisius at Grand Island, 4:30 p.m.
North Collins at Lake Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Lockport Tournament
at Lockport
TBA vs. TBA, 4:45 p.m.
McKinley vs. Lockport, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Thursday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Mount Mercy 9, Christian Central 0
MM: Mariah Rullan 2g-3a; Gianna Lauciello g-2a; Emily Kessler g-2a
ECIC I
Frontier 6, West Seneca West 0
F: Julia Downey g-2a; Arianna Tschip sho, 4 saves
Orchard Park at Clarence, no report
Lancaster at Jamestown, no report
ECIC II
Williamsville East 8, Sweet Home 0
WE: Gretchen Beyer 2g-a; Ava Mamon 2g-a; Grace Carra 2g; Anna Miller sho
Hamburg 3, Amherst 1
H: Eve Bierl g; Julia Baldonado pk g; Claire Danynuk g
ECIC III
Depew 2, Maryvale 1
D: Jessica Kapinos gwg; Cassandra Thurn g
Pioneer 6, Lake Shore 0
P: Ashley Bliss 3g-a; Jillian Byers 2a; Danielle Herrick sho, 4 saves
East Aurora at Cheektowaga, no report
ECIC IV
JFK 5, Lackawanna 0
JFK: Kaitlyn Golubski 3g; Rhiana Slomba 2g; Jessica Simon sho, 2 saves
Springville 3, Tonawanda 2
S: Grace Zabawa 2g gwg
Nonleague
North Collins 1, Cattaraugus/LV 0
NC: Emily Winter g, Becky Holmes a; Myah Gabel sho, 5 saves
Niagara-Wheatfield 4, Wmsv. South 0
NW: Erin Weir 3g; Bri Zayatz g-a; Hannah Wilson sho, 6 saves
Mount St. Mary 3, Alden 2
MSM: Megan Persico 2g; gwg
Sacred Heart 0, Wmsv. North 0 (2 OT)
SH: Alyssa Piazza sho
Today’s games
Niagara-Orleans
Barker at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA East
Portville at Franklinville, 4:30 p.m.
Salamanca at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
CCAA Central
Cassadaga Valley at Frewsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.
Maple Grove at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA West
Falconer at Chautauqua Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Radcliffe Cup
I-Prep/Grover at City Honors, 4:30 p.m.
Olmsted at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Allegany-Limestone at Fredonia, 4:30 p.m.
Lockport Tournament
at Lockport
TBA vs. TBA, 3:30 p.m.
Nichols vs. Lockport, 4:45 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Thursday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nichols 25-25-18-15-29, Nardin 15-17-25-25-27
Ni: Emma Hawkes 8 aces, 3 kills; Jenna Hafner 8 kills
ECIC I
Orchard Park 25-25-25, Frontier 13-18-16
OP (4-0,2-0): Hannah Rauh 2 blocks, 3 aces, 4 digs
Clarence 26-25-25, Wmsv. North 24-’23-20
C: Olivia Walczak 8 kills, 2 blocks; Jaide Cummings 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces
ECIC II
Wmsv. East 25-25-25, W.S. East 12-13-18
WE (2-0): Rachel Steffan 15 kills
CCAA North
N. Collins 25-25-25, Silver Creek 15-22-21
NC: Baylee Romano 10 kills; Deanne Wilson 9 kills, 8 aces
Cassadaga Valley at Forestville, no report
Dunkirk at Fredonia, no report
Gowanda at Brocton, no report
CCAA Central
Clymer at Sherman, no report
Southwestern at Panama, no report
Maple Grove at Chaut. Lake, no report
Falconer at Pine Valley, no report
Nonleague
Olmsted at Mount Mercy, no report
Grand Island at Mount St. Mary, no report
V-Pembroke at Akron, ppd.
Today’s games
ECIC I
Lancaster at West Seneca West, 6 p.m.
ECIC II
Starpoint at Hamburg, 6:30 p.m.
Wmsv. South at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Maryvale at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Cleveland Hill at Holland, 6 p.m.
Alden at Tonawanda, 6 p.m.
JFK at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Niagara-Wheatfield at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.
Kenmore East at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.
Niagara Falls at Lew-Port, 4:45 p.m.
North Tonawanda at Lockport, 4:45 p.m.
Buffalo Public Schools
Lafayette at Burgard, 4:30 p.m.
I-Prep/Grover at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
East at South Park, 4:30 p.m.
Emerson at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.
MST Seneca at Middle College, 6 p.m.
da Vinci at Olmsted, 6 p.m.
CCAA East
Allegany-Limestone at Portville, 6:30 p.m.
Ellicottville at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.
Cattaraugus/LVy at Salamanca, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Buff. Science at Global Concepts, 4:30 p.m.
Dunkirk at Tapestry, 4:30 p.m.
V-Lyndonville at Albion, 6 p.m.
Eden at Springville, 6 p.m.
Depew at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Wilson at Mount St. Mary, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Thursday’s games
ECIC III
Iroquois 25-25-25, Holland 11-11-9
I: Alex Sivcev 10 kills
Nonleague
St. Francis 25-25-25, Medina 9-11-16
SF (3-1): Mario Moretti 20 assists, 5 aces
Canisius 25-21-25-22-15, Starpoint 16-25-10-25-13
C: Christian Cugno 12 kills; John Scrocco 12 kills
Today’s games
ECIC I
Williamsville North at Clarence, 6:30 p.m.
Frontier at Orchard Park, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC II
W.S. East at Wmsv. South, 6:30 p.m.
Amherst at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore East at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.
Lockport at North Tonawanda, 4:45 p.m.
Nonleague
East Aurora at Maryvale, 6 p.m.
West Seneca West at Canisius, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Shore at Williamsville East, 6:30 p.m.
Hamburg at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Thursday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Sacred Heart 2, Nichols 1
SH: Alanna Sciolino 2g; Devin Feeley a; Ava Verrastro a
ECIC
Orchard Park 6, East Aurora 0
OP: Jesse Peters 3g
Williamsville East 4, Starpoint 0
WE: Laura Kaplan g-a; Grace Burker sho
Niagara-Orleans
Akron 6, Kenmore 0
A: Olivia Diebol 3g-a; Ashley Reiner sho, 1 save
Medina 6, Newfane 0
Nonleague
Barker 5, Wilson 1
B: Katrina Clare 2g-a
Roy-Hart at Buffalo Seminary, no report
Today’s games
ECIC
Starpoint at West Seneca West, 4:30 p.m.
W.S. East at Williamsville East, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois at Clarence, 4:45 p.m.
Holland at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
Williamsville South at Sweet Home, 5 p.m.
Pioneer at Williamsville North, 5 p.m.
Amherst at Hamburg, 5:30 p.m.
Barb Field Tournament
at Kenmore East
TBA vs. TBA, 6 p.m.
TBA vs. TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Cross country
Today’s games
Oakfield-Alabama “Dash in the Dark”
at V-Oakfield-Alabama, 6 p.m.
Girls tennis
ECIC I
Orchard Park 5, Clarence 0
ECIC III
Starpoint 5, Lake Shore 0
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore East 4, Kenmore West 1
Lockport 4, Grand Island 1
Niagara-Wheatfield 4, North Tonawanda 1
CCAA
Falconer 4, Jamestown 1
Maple Grove 3, Dunkirk 2
Boys golf
ECIC Large North
Wmsv. North 268, Wmsv. South 322
M: Jeff Cummins (WN) 41 at Glen Oak
Wmsv. East 258, Clarence 271
M: Zach Jacobson (WE) 38 at Brookfield
Wmsv. East 256, Sweet Home 282
M: Zach Jacobson (WE), Kevin Zhao (WE) 41 at Transit Valley
ECIC Large South
Orcahrad Park 220, Hamburg 279
M Charlie Fischer (OP) 34 at 18-Mile Creek
ECIC Small North
Amherst 266, Alden 338
M: Alex Braden (Am) 40 at Kis-N-Greens
ECIC Small South
East Aurora/Holland 267, Eden 377
M: Peter Jantzi (EA/H) 38 at East Aurora
Niagara Frontier
Lockport def. CSAT, by forfeit
M: Kyle Cassidy (L) 47 at Beaver Island
Kenmore East 251, North Tonawanda 276
M: Sean Barrett (KE), Zac Golibersuch (KE), Ryan Hahn (KE), Jaxon Hummel (NT) 40 at Brighton
Niagara-Orleans
Wilson 261, Roy-Hart 302
M: Patrick Seeley (W) 40 at Willowbrook
Monsignor Martin
Canisius 148, Christian Central 218
Canisius 148, Park 258
M: Matt Jackson (C) 35 at Grover Cleveland
Christian Central 218, Park 258
M: Kaden Lewis (CCA) 47 at Grover Cleveland
Girls golf
ECIC
Clarence 165, Williamsville North 222
M: Brenna Callahan (C) 33 at Oakwood
