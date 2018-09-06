High schools

Football

Thursday’s games

Class AA

Bennett 51, Lockport 7

Class B-3

Newfane 35, Burgard 8

Bennett 51, Lockport 7

Lockport 0 7 0 0 -7

Bennett 18 14 6 13 -51

B: Clemons 8 run (kick blocked)

B: Perry 40 pass from Smith (run failed)

B: Walker 38 run (pass failed)

L: Brooks 70 pass from Doxey (kick good)

B: Campbell 2 run (Gabriel Flewellyn kick)

B: Perry 15 run (Flewellyn kick)

B: Campbell 20 run (kick blocked)

B: Clemons 1 run (kick failed)

B: White 30 interception return (Flewellyn kick)

Newfane 35, Burgard 8

Newfane 7 14 0 14 -35

Burgard 0 0 8 0 -8

N: Finch 3 run (kick good)

N: Everet 18 run (kick good)

N: Heers 13 run (kick good)

B: Lee 1 run (2-pt. conv. good)

N: Heers 14 run (kick good)

N: Heers 9 run (kick good)

Boys soccer

Thursday’s games

ECIC II

Hamburg 4, Williamsville South 0

H: Tim Oswald g-2a; Nate Neudeck sho

DYouville Cup

Olmsted 14, Middle Early College 0

O: Chris Cox 4g-2a; Alex Kreuzer 3g-2a; Max Schmarder sho, 10 saves

Hutch-Tech 2, Lafayette 0

HT: Lee Paw g; Lian Pi Hang Vung g; Soe Soe Aye sho, 7 saves

McKinley 7, I-Prep/Grover 2

M (1-0): Issak Sabtow 3g; Osni Hiasson 3g

Burgard at Riverside, no report

Emerson at da Vinci, ppd

City Honors at East, ppd

MST Seneca at South Park, ppd

Nonleague

Pine Valley 2, Franklinville 0

PV: Ryan Snyder g; Bayley Finch g; Makiah Snyder sho

Roy-Hart 2, Christian Central 0

RH: Noah Hardy g; Aidan Bligh g; Colby Hancock sho

Falconer at Frewsburg, no report

Southwestern at Randolph, no report

Silver Creek at Salamanca, no report

Tapestry at Dunkirk, no report

Olean Tournament

at Olean

Holland 1, Olean 0 (OT)

Holland wins 3-0 on penalty kicks

H: Gunnar Clothier sho, 11 saves

Pioneer vs. V-Hornell, no report

Today’s games

ECIC I

Frontier at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Clarence at West Seneca West, 5 p.m.

Wmsv. North at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Williamsville South at Amherst, 5 p.m.

West Seneca East at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Iroquois at Maryvale, 4:30 p.m.

Cheektowaga at Depew, 6 p.m.

ECIC IV

Springville at Alden, 4:30 p.m.

CCAA East

Franklinville at Portville, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Canisius at Grand Island, 4:30 p.m.

North Collins at Lake Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Lockport Tournament

at Lockport

TBA vs. TBA, 4:45 p.m.

McKinley vs. Lockport, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

Thursday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Mount Mercy 9, Christian Central 0

MM: Mariah Rullan 2g-3a; Gianna Lauciello g-2a; Emily Kessler g-2a

ECIC I

Frontier 6, West Seneca West 0

F: Julia Downey g-2a; Arianna Tschip sho, 4 saves

Orchard Park at Clarence, no report

Lancaster at Jamestown, no report

ECIC II

Williamsville East 8, Sweet Home 0

WE: Gretchen Beyer 2g-a; Ava Mamon 2g-a; Grace Carra 2g; Anna Miller sho

Hamburg 3, Amherst 1

H: Eve Bierl g; Julia Baldonado pk g; Claire Danynuk g

ECIC III

Depew 2, Maryvale 1

D: Jessica Kapinos gwg; Cassandra Thurn g

Pioneer 6, Lake Shore 0

P: Ashley Bliss 3g-a; Jillian Byers 2a; Danielle Herrick sho, 4 saves

East Aurora at Cheektowaga, no report

ECIC IV

JFK 5, Lackawanna 0

JFK: Kaitlyn Golubski 3g; Rhiana Slomba 2g; Jessica Simon sho, 2 saves

Springville 3, Tonawanda 2

S: Grace Zabawa 2g gwg

Nonleague

North Collins 1, Cattaraugus/LV 0

NC: Emily Winter g, Becky Holmes a; Myah Gabel sho, 5 saves

Niagara-Wheatfield 4, Wmsv. South 0

NW: Erin Weir 3g; Bri Zayatz g-a; Hannah Wilson sho, 6 saves

Mount St. Mary 3, Alden 2

MSM: Megan Persico 2g; gwg

Sacred Heart 0, Wmsv. North 0 (2 OT)

SH: Alyssa Piazza sho

Today’s games

Niagara-Orleans

Barker at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA East

Portville at Franklinville, 4:30 p.m.

Salamanca at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.

CCAA Central

Cassadaga Valley at Frewsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.

Maple Grove at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West

Falconer at Chautauqua Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Radcliffe Cup

I-Prep/Grover at City Honors, 4:30 p.m.

Olmsted at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Allegany-Limestone at Fredonia, 4:30 p.m.

Lockport Tournament

at Lockport

TBA vs. TBA, 3:30 p.m.

Nichols vs. Lockport, 4:45 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Thursday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nichols 25-25-18-15-29, Nardin 15-17-25-25-27

Ni: Emma Hawkes 8 aces, 3 kills; Jenna Hafner 8 kills

ECIC I

Orchard Park 25-25-25, Frontier 13-18-16

OP (4-0,2-0): Hannah Rauh 2 blocks, 3 aces, 4 digs

Clarence 26-25-25, Wmsv. North 24-’23-20

C: Olivia Walczak 8 kills, 2 blocks; Jaide Cummings 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces

ECIC II

Wmsv. East 25-25-25, W.S. East 12-13-18

WE (2-0): Rachel Steffan 15 kills

CCAA North

N. Collins 25-25-25, Silver Creek 15-22-21

NC: Baylee Romano 10 kills; Deanne Wilson 9 kills, 8 aces

Cassadaga Valley at Forestville, no report

Dunkirk at Fredonia, no report

Gowanda at Brocton, no report

CCAA Central

Clymer at Sherman, no report

Southwestern at Panama, no report

Maple Grove at Chaut. Lake, no report

Falconer at Pine Valley, no report

Nonleague

Olmsted at Mount Mercy, no report

Grand Island at Mount St. Mary, no report

V-Pembroke at Akron, ppd.

Today’s games

ECIC I

Lancaster at West Seneca West, 6 p.m.

ECIC II

Starpoint at Hamburg, 6:30 p.m.

Wmsv. South at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Maryvale at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Cleveland Hill at Holland, 6 p.m.

Alden at Tonawanda, 6 p.m.

JFK at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Niagara-Wheatfield at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.

Kenmore East at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.

Niagara Falls at Lew-Port, 4:45 p.m.

North Tonawanda at Lockport, 4:45 p.m.

Buffalo Public Schools

Lafayette at Burgard, 4:30 p.m.

I-Prep/Grover at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

East at South Park, 4:30 p.m.

Emerson at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.

MST Seneca at Middle College, 6 p.m.

da Vinci at Olmsted, 6 p.m.

CCAA East

Allegany-Limestone at Portville, 6:30 p.m.

Ellicottville at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.

Cattaraugus/LVy at Salamanca, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Buff. Science at Global Concepts, 4:30 p.m.

Dunkirk at Tapestry, 4:30 p.m.

V-Lyndonville at Albion, 6 p.m.

Eden at Springville, 6 p.m.

Depew at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Wilson at Mount St. Mary, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Thursday’s games

ECIC III

Iroquois 25-25-25, Holland 11-11-9

I: Alex Sivcev 10 kills

Nonleague

St. Francis 25-25-25, Medina 9-11-16

SF (3-1): Mario Moretti 20 assists, 5 aces

Canisius 25-21-25-22-15, Starpoint 16-25-10-25-13

C: Christian Cugno 12 kills; John Scrocco 12 kills

Today’s games

ECIC I

Williamsville North at Clarence, 6:30 p.m.

Frontier at Orchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC II

W.S. East at Wmsv. South, 6:30 p.m.

Amherst at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore East at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.

Lockport at North Tonawanda, 4:45 p.m.

Nonleague

East Aurora at Maryvale, 6 p.m.

West Seneca West at Canisius, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Shore at Williamsville East, 6:30 p.m.

Hamburg at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Thursday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Sacred Heart 2, Nichols 1

SH: Alanna Sciolino 2g; Devin Feeley a; Ava Verrastro a

ECIC

Orchard Park 6, East Aurora 0

OP: Jesse Peters 3g

Williamsville East 4, Starpoint 0

WE: Laura Kaplan g-a; Grace Burker sho

Niagara-Orleans

Akron 6, Kenmore 0

A: Olivia Diebol 3g-a; Ashley Reiner sho, 1 save

Medina 6, Newfane 0

Nonleague

Barker 5, Wilson 1

B: Katrina Clare 2g-a

Roy-Hart at Buffalo Seminary, no report

Today’s games

ECIC

Starpoint at West Seneca West, 4:30 p.m.

W.S. East at Williamsville East, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois at Clarence, 4:45 p.m.

Holland at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Williamsville South at Sweet Home, 5 p.m.

Pioneer at Williamsville North, 5 p.m.

Amherst at Hamburg, 5:30 p.m.

Barb Field Tournament

at Kenmore East

TBA vs. TBA, 6 p.m.

TBA vs. TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Cross country

Today’s games

Oakfield-Alabama “Dash in the Dark”

at V-Oakfield-Alabama, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis

ECIC I

Orchard Park 5, Clarence 0

ECIC III

Starpoint 5, Lake Shore 0

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore East 4, Kenmore West 1

Lockport 4, Grand Island 1

Niagara-Wheatfield 4, North Tonawanda 1

CCAA

Falconer 4, Jamestown 1

Maple Grove 3, Dunkirk 2

Boys golf

ECIC Large North

Wmsv. North 268, Wmsv. South 322

M: Jeff Cummins (WN) 41 at Glen Oak

Wmsv. East 258, Clarence 271

M: Zach Jacobson (WE) 38 at Brookfield

Wmsv. East 256, Sweet Home 282

M: Zach Jacobson (WE), Kevin Zhao (WE) 41 at Transit Valley

ECIC Large South

Orcahrad Park 220, Hamburg 279

M Charlie Fischer (OP) 34 at 18-Mile Creek

ECIC Small North

Amherst 266, Alden 338

M: Alex Braden (Am) 40 at Kis-N-Greens

ECIC Small South

East Aurora/Holland 267, Eden 377

M: Peter Jantzi (EA/H) 38 at East Aurora

Niagara Frontier

Lockport def. CSAT, by forfeit

M: Kyle Cassidy (L) 47 at Beaver Island

Kenmore East 251, North Tonawanda 276

M: Sean Barrett (KE), Zac Golibersuch (KE), Ryan Hahn (KE), Jaxon Hummel (NT) 40 at Brighton

Niagara-Orleans

Wilson 261, Roy-Hart 302

M: Patrick Seeley (W) 40 at Willowbrook

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 148, Christian Central 218

Canisius 148, Park 258

M: Matt Jackson (C) 35 at Grover Cleveland

Christian Central 218, Park 258

M: Kaden Lewis (CCA) 47 at Grover Cleveland

Girls golf

ECIC

Clarence 165, Williamsville North 222

M: Brenna Callahan (C) 33 at Oakwood