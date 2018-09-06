High School Extra: Four Bennett rushers eclipse 100 yards against Lockport

Bennett rushers roll

Four Bennett running backs ran for over 100 yards in the Tigers’ 51-7 home victory against Lockport.

Semaj Clemons led the group, which isn’t ordered by a depth chart, with 160 yards and two touchdowns. Djae Perry had 110 yards and two touchdowns, Ja’vair Walker accounted for 115 yards and a touchdown and Justin Campbell totaled 101 yards and a score.

“To be able to send fresh running backs time and time again at them, it has a great grinding effect,” Tigers coach Steven McDuffie said.

Combined, the group notched 556 yards on only 28 carries.

“I’ve always had a great 1-2 punch here at Bennett, but I’ve never had four running backs that can get it done like these guys,” McDuffie said. “It’s a four-headed monster.”

Defensively, Nukahri Funderburk snagged two interceptions for Bennett, which moved to 1-1.

Newfane routed Burgard, 35-8, in the only other football game Thursday night.

Jaden Heers ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns and caused and recovered a fumble on defense. Josh Everett, Chance Caccamise and Joe Snyder each recorded an interception.

Two GKs earn clean sheets

Hamburg goalkeeper Nate Neudeck earned his fourth straight shutout as the Bulldogs bested Williamsville South, 4-0, to hold on to a tie for first place in ECIC II.

Hamburg (4-1, 3-0) was led offensively by Tim Oswald, who had a goal and two assists. The Bulldogs have gone 8-0-3 against the Billies in the last six seasons.

Fellow keeper Gunnar Clothier was also stellar on Thursday as Holland boys soccer earned a 1-0 victory on penalty kicks against Olean in the first round of the Olean Tournament.

In addition to his clean sheet in regulation and overtime, Clothier also stopped all three penalty kicks he faced. He made 11 saves overall.

Young Tigers start year 3-0

Akron field hockey graduated 10 seniors from last year’s state semifinalist squad, leaving coach Mary Borden with a youthful roster this fall. Eight of the 14 girls on the team are freshmen and eighth graders.

This season was supposed to be a rebuilding effort. Don’t tell the players that, though.

The Tigers are off to a 3-0 start to the season after a dominant 6-0 victory against Kenmore on Thursday. Olivia Diebol, a senior leader of the young group, scored a hat trick and dished out an assist, while sophomore Ashley Reiner made a save in the shutout effort.

The stick skills haven’t always been there for Akron, but the work ethic and positive mindset has.

“They’re giving me athleticism like nobody’s business,” Borden said. “They don’t quit.”

Persico scores game winner

Megan Persico scored two goals, including the game-winning tally with 3:30 left in regulation, to propel Mount St. Mary girls soccer to a 3-2 nonleague victory against Alden.

Mount St. Mary, which moved to 2-1 on the season, is back in action on Saturday when it hosts City Honors.