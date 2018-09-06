HEIST, Eileen A. (Kelley)

Of Alden, NY, September 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Charles Heist; dear mother of Kathleen Kryszak, William (Brenda) Heist, Deborah Heist, Cheryl (Mark) Patterson, Michael (Jodi) Heist and Mary Kelley; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister of Rose (late Walter) Jurek and the late Donald (Rosalie) Kelley. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church Alden, NY Saturday at 11 AM. (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com