HARDER, Virginia E. (Daigler)

September 4, 2018; beloved wife of the late John E. Harder; loving mother of Paul J. (Barbara), Mary Beth (Raymond) Orrange, and the late John E. Harder, Jr.; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; sister of the late Roman Daigler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Saturday at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Child & Family Services, 330 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202. Condolences shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com