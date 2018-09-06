Group attacks Buffalo corner store employee
A 29-year-old man was attacked by a group of four or five assailants Tuesday afternoon inside a corner store in the city's Polonia neighborhood, according to a Buffalo police report.
The victim, an employee of the store at 441 Fillmore Ave., at the corner of Memorial Drive, told police the attackers entered the store just before 4 p.m. and punched and kicked him in the face.
The victim, who had swelling and bleeding around his left eye and cheek, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.
Share this article