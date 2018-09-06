Group attacks Buffalo corner store employee

A 29-year-old man was attacked by a group of four or five assailants Tuesday afternoon inside a corner store in the city's Polonia neighborhood, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim, an employee of the store at 441 Fillmore Ave., at the corner of Memorial Drive, told police the attackers entered the store just before 4 p.m. and punched and kicked him in the face.

The victim, who had swelling and bleeding around his left eye and cheek, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.