Deaths Death Notices
GORENFLO, Victoria F. (Schmitt)
GORENFLO - Victoria F. (nee Schmitt)
Of Depew, September 3, 2018. Beloved wife of Henry F. Gorenflo; devoted mother of Renee (late Michael) Meier and J. Scott (Gail) Gorenflo; loving grandmother of Stephanie (Brian) Ellis, Joshua Meier, Austin Meier, Ryan (Sara) Kucharski and Lauren Kucharski; cherished great-grandmother of Reagan, Pierce and Grant; dear sister of Patricia Saporito, Elizabeth (Bruce) Allen, Jeffrey Schmitt and Annette Peterson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Saturday from 10 AM-12 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM immediately following visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY 14043.
Funeral Home:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook