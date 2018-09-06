GORENFLO, Victoria F. (Schmitt)

GORENFLO - Victoria F. (nee Schmitt)

Of Depew, September 3, 2018. Beloved wife of Henry F. Gorenflo; devoted mother of Renee (late Michael) Meier and J. Scott (Gail) Gorenflo; loving grandmother of Stephanie (Brian) Ellis, Joshua Meier, Austin Meier, Ryan (Sara) Kucharski and Lauren Kucharski; cherished great-grandmother of Reagan, Pierce and Grant; dear sister of Patricia Saporito, Elizabeth (Bruce) Allen, Jeffrey Schmitt and Annette Peterson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Saturday from 10 AM-12 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM immediately following visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY 14043.