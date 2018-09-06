GEERCKEN, Larry

GEERCKEN, Larry - Today on your birthday, we are apart. But I know you are always near because you live in my heart. Until we meet again. Heavenly birthday, my love. Miss you and love you so very much. Ellie

Dad, cherished memories of you are our treasures. Remembering the days of pitching horseshoes, playing baseball, flying your kite, and jumping in the pool for even more fun. Every child should have a father like you. We love you so very, very much. Your kids & entire family.

Happy Birthday, Dad.