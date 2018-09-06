Share this article

Game on at Queen City Conquest

Gamers of all skill levels and ages will find plenty to do at the seventh Queen City Conquest,  Sept. 7 to 9 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (153 Franklin St.).

The three-day gaming convention, “focused on the hobby of board, card and role-playing-games as well as video games and live-interaction events,” features such guests as Stacy Dellorfano, author and founder of ConTessa, which spreads diversity through tabletop gaming at conventions nationwise; Eloy Lasanta, an author, game designer and founder of 3rd Eye Games; and Lysa Chen, “Dungeons and and Dragons” Adventurers League associate community manager.

Highlights includes a Dungeons and Dragons Adventurer’s League Epic Event for players of all skill levels; the Double Exposure’s Board Game “Play to Win” game library where you can literally play to win more than 50 board games; child friendly events as part of Family Day on Sept. 9.

Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 7, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 8 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Tickets start at $33 for single day; $50 for three-day. Family pass for Sept. 9 is $40 for a family of four.

